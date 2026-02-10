SBF Seeks New FTX Fraud Trial After Fresh Witness Testimony

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has asked a federal court for a new trial, arguing that testimony from witnesses not available at the original 2023 trial could undermine the government's portrayal of FTX's finances before its collapse. The Feb. 5 filing, submitted to the Manhattan federal court by Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, a retired Stanford law professor, is being reviewed separately from the formal appeal process. Legal observers described the move as a long shot, noting that motions for a new trial face steep legal hurdles. The filing keeps the case active as the crypto industry continues to reckon with the fallout from FTX's collapse. Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven counts tied to the misuse of customer funds at FTX and Alameda Research and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison.



Bankman-Fried filed for a new-trial request in Manhattan federal court on February 5, arguing that testimony from witnesses not previously available could alter the government's narrative about FTX's financial condition before November 2022.

The filing is distinct from his ongoing appeal and is considered a high-risk, rarely-granted remedy, according to coverage of the development.

The witnesses cited include former FTX executives Daniel Chapsky and Ryan Salame; Salame has already pleaded guilty to related charges and is serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence.

Bankman-Fried is asking for a different judge to review the motion, contending that the trial judge, Lewis Kaplan, showed“manifest prejudice” during the proceedings. Separately, the FTX bankruptcy estate continues to unwind assets and make payments to creditors, with billions disbursed in 2025 and further payouts anticipated as asset recoveries and claims reviews proceed.

Key takeaways

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The case sits at the intersection of a reopened legal battle over crypto exchange governance and the ongoing process of asset recovery in the FTX bankruptcy, a backdrop shaping investor sentiment in the broader crypto ecosystem as markets adjust to renewed regulatory scrutiny and liquidity considerations.

Why it matters

The motion filed by Bankman-Fried signals an enduring strategy to contest every possible avenue of review, even after a high-profile conviction that has already reverberated through the industry. By arguing that testimony from former executives who did not appear at trial could alter the narrative surrounding FTX's finances, the defense aims to inject fresh context into a case that has already established a precedent for the treatment of customer funds and corporate governance within crypto-linked entities. While the odds of a successful new trial remain remote, the procedural maneuver underscores how defendants in landmark crypto cases may pursue multiple tracks to challenge outcomes, particularly when complex financial arrangements are involved.

The allegations hinge on questions about how FTX and Alameda Research presented their financial position in the crucial period leading up to the collapse in November 2022. The defense contends that additional perspective from former executives could complicate the government's portrayal of solvency and liquidity, potentially altering jurors' understanding of the company's underlying finances. The decision to seek a different judge for review adds another layer to the strategy, suggesting the defense believes the presiding judge's conduct during trial could have influenced the jury's interpretation. This line of argument echoes earlier appeals discussions that suggested the defense perceived improper constraints on explaining investor fund availability during the proceedings.

On the other side, prosecutors and the bankruptcy team remain focused on recovering value for creditors through a phased payout schedule. The FTX estate's process has already distributed billions of dollars to creditors in 2025, and officials indicate that additional disbursements will follow as asset recoveries continue and claims are reviewed. The contrast between ongoing asset recovery efforts and a post-conviction legal bid highlights how the FTX saga continues to unfold across multiple fronts-criminal accountability, civil actions, and creditor recovery-well after the initial collapse and sentencing.



Whether the court will accept the new-trial motion for review, and if so, whether the request is reassigned to a different judge for consideration.

Any formal responses from prosecutors and the defense, including potential replies outlining why the witnesses' testimony could be deemed significant or inconsequential to the verdict.

Timing and scope of further rulings in the criminal case, including any procedural milestones tied to the appellate process or ancillary motions. Progress of the FTX bankruptcy estate's payout plan, including any announced disbursements or adjustments to the repayment calendar as asset recoveries evolve.



Motion filed on February 5 in Manhattan federal court by Sam Bankman-Fried's team, with commentary noting its position as a long-shot challenge.

Bloomberg's coverage of the new-trial bid and related scheduling considerations.

Details of Bankman-Fried's seven-count conviction tied to the alleged misuse of customer funds at FTX and Alameda Research.

Salame's guilty plea and seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence as a related development in the case. FTX bankruptcy estate updates describing the phased payout approach and cumulative distributions to creditors in 2025, along with ongoing reviews of remaining claims.

What to watch nextSources & verificationNew-trial bid keeps FTX fallout in play as prosecutors press ahead

The central argument in Bankman-Fried's latest filing rests on the potential impact of testimony from witnesses who were not called at trial, specifically former FTX executives Daniel Chapsky and Ryan Salame. By positing that such testimony could challenge the government's narrative about FTX's financial health before the collapse, the defense is attempting to reopen questions about solvency and liquidity that were central to the jury's assessment in 2023. While the court process for a new trial remains arduous, the submission indicates that the defense believes new material could alter the perception of the company's finances, a linchpin of the government's case against Bankman-Fried on seven criminal counts tied to customer funds misuse.

The move to seek a different judge to review the motion adds a procedural layer to the strategy. Bankman-Fried's team argues that Judge Lewis Kaplan's conduct during the trial may have introduced what the defense characterizes as“manifest prejudice.” This argument mirrors prior appellate contentions that Kaplan did not allow certain defenses relating to the availability of funds to repay investors to be presented to jurors. The defense's aim appears to be twofold: to introduce new witnesses who could reframe the financial narrative and to secure an impartial reassessment of the trial dynamics, should the court grant a fresh review.

At the same time, the broader legal and regulatory environment surrounding FTX remains unsettled. The bankruptcy estate's ongoing efforts to return capital to creditors underscore the complexity of unwinding a multibillion-dollar platform that collapsed under rapid liquidity strains and stakeholder risk. In 2025, the estate distributed billions and indicated that further disbursements would follow as asset recoveries progress and claims are thoroughly reviewed. This ongoing process continues to shape the broader market's expectations for recovery timelines and the level of restitution investors and customers might eventually receive.

Observers emphasize that even if the new-trial bid does not succeed, it keeps the legal narrative alive, ensuring continued scrutiny of evidence and procedures that could influence future crypto-related prosecutions and settlements. The case thus remains a focal point for discussions about governance, financial disclosures, and customer protections within the crypto space, reinforcing the idea that accountability mechanisms beyond initial verdicts may play a meaningful role in shaping industry standards and investor confidence.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.