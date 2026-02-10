Ripple Expands Digital Asset Custody With Key Partnerships And Innovations

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple, a leader in the digital asset space, has unveiled a series of strategic partnerships that are set to expand its custody offerings for institutional clients. This new development highlights Ripple's focus on simplifying digital asset custody services for banks and financial institutions. The company has secured collaborations with Securosys and Figment, with the potential to revolutionize the digital asset landscape, particularly for institutional staking and security.

Ripple's new partnerships with Securosys and Figment represent significant steps toward enhancing its custody services. The collaboration with Figment will enable banks and custodians to offer staking capabilities for leading proof-of-stake networks, including Ethereum and Solana. This integration allows institutions to provide staking rewards to clients while maintaining full control over the custody process.

The addition of Securosys brings a new level of security to Ripple Custody. By integrating Securosys' CyberVault HSM and CloudHSM, Ripple can provide its clients with top-tier key management services. These high-security solutions eliminate the usual procurement delays and complexities, streamlining digital asset custody for financial institutions.

Ripple's CEO, Reece Merrick, emphasized the vast potential of these partnerships. According to Merrick, the addition of staking services with Figment and enhanced security measures with Securosys will redefine the digital asset custody landscape for banks. He believes this will allow institutions to expand their offerings while adhering to the highest security and compliance standards.

Chainalysis Integration for Enhanced Compliance

Ripple has also integrated Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analysis platform, into its custody services. This collaboration ensures real-time transaction screening and policy enforcement for institutions using Ripple Custody. Chainalysis's technology will allow Ripple Custody clients to monitor all transactions before assets leave their vaults.

This addition is vital in ensuring regulatory compliance for institutions dealing with digital assets. Ripple has embedded Chainalysis into its services to help prevent illicit activities such as money laundering and fraud. The integration aligns with Ripple's mission to create a secure, compliant, and scalable platform for institutional digital asset management.

The integration of Chainalysis strengthens Ripple Custody's position as a trustworthy and secure platform for institutional clients. Financial institutions will now have access to advanced tools for monitoring digital asset transactions, further reinforcing Ripple's commitment to providing secure and compliant solutions.

Palisade Acquisition Adds Wallet-as-a-Service Capability

In addition to the partnerships with Securosys and Figment, Ripple has also acquired Palisade, a company specializing in wallet-as-a-service solutions. This acquisition introduces scalable wallet services with Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and multi-chain support. These capabilities are crucial for managing digital asset treasury functions, payments, and fintech integrations.

The addition of Palisade's technology to Ripple Custody strengthens its multi-chain support, allowing institutions to manage assets across different blockchains. The wallet-as-a-service model enables financial institutions to securely manage digital assets without the need to develop their own infrastructure. This solution is ideal for organizations looking to streamline their digital asset operations.

Ripple's acquisition of Palisade complements its broader strategy of enhancing the capabilities of its custody platform. The integration of wallet-as-a-service further positions Ripple as a leading provider of secure and scalable digital asset management solutions for institutions.

Ripple Partners with Zand to Strengthen Digital Asset Ecosystem

In a separate move, Ripple has partnered with Zand to advance the digital asset ecosystem. This collaboration aims to combine Ripple's USD (RLUSD) stablecoin with Zand's AED (AEDZ) stablecoin. The goal is to unlock new use cases for digital assets as traditional finance moves on-chain.

The partnership between Ripple and Zand represents a step forward in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the blockchain ecosystem. The integration of both stablecoins will provide businesses and financial institutions with more flexible solutions for cross-border payments and digital asset transfers. Ripple's collaboration with Zand highlights its commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital finance.

This partnership comes at a time when the demand for digital asset solutions is growing. Ripple's ability to innovate and build strategic partnerships enables it to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving blockchain space.

Ripple's Vision for the Future of Custody and Compliance

Ripple's advancements in custody and compliance are laying the foundation for the next wave of institutional digital asset adoption. By partnering with Securosys, Figment, and other strategic players, Ripple is positioning itself as a leader in the digital asset custody space. These collaborations pave the way for banks, custodians, and regulated enterprises to securely manage digital assets while complying with industry standards.

As Ripple continues to expand its partnerships and offerings, it is clear that the company's vision for the future of digital asset custody is one of innovation, security, and compliance. Ripple's ability to integrate cutting-edge technology with real-time transaction monitoring and multi-chain support will help redefine the digital asset landscape for institutions.

The future of Ripple Custody looks bright, with a strategic focus on simplifying the digital asset management process for financial institutions worldwide. Through its partnerships and acquisitions, Ripple is not only enhancing its services but also shaping the future of digital finance.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.