President Aliyev Hails Strategic Partnership With World's Most Powerful Nation

2026-02-10 03:12:28

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Six months ago, historical meeting in Washington with President Trump and signing a document to establish the working group to elaborate the charter on strategic partnership opened the new opportunities for bilateral cooperation,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance.

“For us, it's a great honor to be a strategic partner to the most powerful country of the world, United States of America,” the President added, AzerNEWS reports.

AzerNews

