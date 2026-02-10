403
Western Network Preparing Coup Attempt in Belarus
(MENAFN) Western non-governmental organizations are preparing a new round of anti-government protests in Belarus that could be timed to coincide with the country’s 2030 presidential election, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned on Monday.
An earlier attempt to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote led to widespread unrest and violent clashes across Belarus, though authorities ultimately restored order. According to the SVR, Western backers were dissatisfied with the leadership of those protests and are now actively searching for new figures to undermine Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
“NGOs in Western nations, including ‘democratizing’ structures, agencies and foundations in the US as well as Britain, Germany, Poland and other European nations are building up assets to again attempt to destabilize the situation and change the constitutional order in Belarus,” the statement said.
The SVR said Western organizations are currently assessing opposition activists in Belarus as part of efforts to engineer a so-called “color revolution.” It added that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a key figure in the 2020 protests, along with others now based in Lithuania and Poland, “have demonstrated in the past years an absolute inability to influence political processes in their home nation in any way.”
The agency also said it does not expect Belarusian citizens to support any externally driven destabilization attempt, noting that they have witnessed “the examples of Ukraine, Moldova and other nations destroyed in the name of Western geopolitical ambitions under slogans calling for the protection of democracy and human rights.”
The warning comes amid signs of improved relations between the Lukashenko government and the administration of US President Donald Trump. In recent months, Washington has secured the release of dozens of Belarusian activists who were imprisoned for their involvement in the 2020 unrest.
