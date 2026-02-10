Continuum Powders Expands Sales Leadership Team To Support LPBF Contract Manufacturers, Service Bureaus, Oems, And End Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joe Curran promoted to Vice President Sales – North America as company scales customer engagement and service

Houston, TX, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a leader in certified, high-performance metal powder solutions for advanced manufacturing, today announced the promotion of Joe Curran to Vice President Sales – North America. The move reflects the company's continued growth and its commitment to expanding dedicated customer-facing leadership to support LPBF contract manufacturers, service bureaus, OEMs, and end users.

As demand accelerates for high-performance metal powders and circular manufacturing solutions, Continuum is scaling its commercial organization to deliver deeper engagement, faster response times, and stronger alignment between technical capabilities and customer production requirements. The company also confirmed that an additional commercial hire will be announced in the coming weeks as part of its continued investment in customer support and market coverage.

“Demand for our powder solutions continues to accelerate, particularly as more customers move from qualification into full production,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders.“Promoting Joe reflects both the growth of our business and the importance of having experienced, technically fluent leadership working directly with our customers as long-term partners.”

Since joining Continuum, Curran has played a key role in expanding customer adoption of the company's Melt-to-Powder platform across aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial applications. He has worked closely with LPBF-focused manufacturers and end users to align powder performance, quality requirements, and supply chain considerations with real-world production needs.

In his new role as Vice President Sales – North America, Curran will lead regional commercial strategy, customer engagement, and market expansion efforts. He will also help scale Continuum's sales organization as the company continues to grow-ensuring customers receive responsive, technically informed support as advanced manufacturing programs move from development into sustained production.

“Continuum is at a pivotal stage of growth,” said Curran.“As contract manufacturers, service bureaus, OEMs, and end users look to secure reliable, high-quality powder supply, our role is to stay tightly aligned with their technical and operational goals. Expanding our commercial team allows us to better support customers as they scale.”

Together, these efforts underscore Continuum Powders' investment in building a customer-first commercial organization, one designed to provide the technical insight, responsiveness, and partnership required to support advanced manufacturing programs over the long term.

Continuum Powders delivers certified, high-performance metal powder solutions engineered for performance, reliability, and sustainability. Through advanced melt-to-powder technology and a circular approach to materials, Continuum helps manufacturers improve part quality, strengthen supply chain resiliency, and reduce material waste across demanding applications.

