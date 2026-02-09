Minister Of Public Health Meets Senegalese Minister Of Health And Public Hygiene

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met on Monday with Minister of Health and Public Hygiene of the Republic of Senegal HE Dr. Ibrahima Sy, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed means of cooperation between the two countries in the health fields.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.