Sovereign‐ready cloud and AI innovation set to scale for European enterprises with Capgemini solutions on the AWS Sovereign Cloud

Paris, February 09, 2026 – Capgemini announced that its sovereign-ready cloud and AI solutions are available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, an independent cloud fully located and operated within the European Union (EU). Backed by Capgemini's experience in secure transformation, risk management, and delivery of complex projects in highly regulated sectors, the partnership enables European clients to address fast-evolving digital sovereignty requirements while continuing to modernize and innovate.

Across Europe, rapidly evolving sovereignty and data-control requirements are reshaping how organizations think about trust, resilience, and long-term competitiveness. Boards, regulators and customers demand tighter oversight of sensitive data and critical workloads, while organizations need greater choice to retain operational independence and firm control.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud broadens the options available to clients with stringent sovereignty needs. Drawing on its deep experience in regulated markets and large-scale business transformation, Capgemini helps clients turn sovereignty requirements into strategic advantage, designing cloud strategies that secure critical assets, strengthen resilience, and enable sustainable growth.

By taking a structured, risk-aware approach from the outset, organizations can now assess their sovereignty requirements and risk profiles before defining architectures or operating models. This enables confident, strategic decisions about the sovereign control, infrastructure and assurance required to safeguard critical assets. Capgemini is already developing industry-specific sovereign solutions on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud to accelerate adoption in regulated sectors.

Stéphane Israël, General Manager, AWS European Sovereign Cloud, said,“The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is designed to support clients with the highest sovereignty needs, while giving them access to AWS's continuous innovation. Capgemini brings deep industry expertise that is invaluable to support clients' AI-led business transformation. Together, we will help organizations across Europe modernize securely, efficiently, and in full alignment with their sovereignty requirements.”

Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini, said,“Digital sovereignty is a must-have for enabling responsible and scalable transformation across Europe. As regulatory expectations evolve, organizations need to be able to innovate with confidence in the knowledge they have full control over their data and digital operations. With Capgemini's extensive experience in implementing secure cloud architectures for AI, governance, and managed services, we are well positioned to help clients navigate this rapidly evolving landscape. Together with AWS, we can empower organizations to design, build, and operate sovereign-ready cloud and AI solutions that deliver measurable outcomes.”

For over 18 years, Capgemini and AWS have delivered tangible business impact, operational capabilities, innovation and agility for clients through large-scale secure transformations. Capgemini provides the experience required to design, build, and operate sensitive workloads while meeting strict sovereignty requirements, helping organizations evaluate and adopt the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Modernize critical workloads with EU-only operations and robust data-flow controls

Strengthen compliance and reduce regulatory exposure

Improve resilience for mission-critical applications

Innovate within sovereignty-aligned environments that maintain full organizational control Align long-term cloud strategies with national and industry sovereignty objectives



