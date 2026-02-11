403
Denmark Tracks Suspected Russia-Linked “Shadow Fleet” in Its Waters
(MENAFN) Denmark recorded 292 passages last year by vessels allegedly connected to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” according to official figures cited by public broadcaster DR on Wednesday.
Data from the Danish Maritime Authority indicate that tankers suspected of transporting sanctioned Russian oil navigated Danish straits hundreds of times in 2025, despite expanded European Union sanctions targeting Moscow’s energy exports.
Many of these vessels operate under foreign “flags of convenience” and opaque ownership structures, transiting from the eastern Baltic past Bornholm and through Danish waters. While the cargo is widely believed to include Russian oil under sanctions, authorities have also raised concerns about other potentially sensitive materials.
For the first time, Danish authorities systematically monitored, summoned, and registered ships formally designated under EU sanctions throughout the year. This information is shared with the Foreign Ministry and forwarded to the EU, which decides whether to add vessels to its sanctions list.
In a statement to DR, Denmark’s Foreign Ministry said its efforts against the shadow fleet are producing results. During Denmark’s recent EU presidency, 250 additional ships were added to the bloc’s sanctions list, bringing the total to 599.
“Denmark has taken the lead in combating the shadow fleet and has brought together a group of countries to coordinate further international initiatives,” the ministry said, noting that sanctions have made operations “more difficult and expensive” for the fleet.
