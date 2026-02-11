403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Charles to Back Potential Police Probe into His Brother
(MENAFN) King Charles III has indicated that he would support a potential police investigation into his brother, former Prince Andrew, following allegations that he shared sensitive government information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
On Monday, Thames Valley Police confirmed they are evaluating whether to initiate a formal probe into claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — who previously lost his royal titles amid earlier revelations concerning his relationship with Epstein — may have passed confidential British trade documents to the disgraced financier.
Recently released emails from the latest tranche of Epstein-related files, made public by the US Justice Department last month, reportedly suggest that Andrew provided information to Epstein in 2010, after Epstein had already been convicted of child sex offenses.
Breaking his silence on the matter, King Charles addressed the controversy through a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. The statement said the monarch “has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations” involving his brother.
“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace said.
The statement further emphasized that the King’s “thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”
The issue has drawn international political attention. A US Democratic congressman involved in reviewing the broader Epstein scandal stated in an interview that “this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. They ought to ask the King and Queen questions and maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.”
He further argued that King Charges “has to answer... what he knew about Andrew, and just stripping Andrew of a title is not enough,” adding that Mountbatten-Windsor should testify before a US congressional committee examining the case.
Commenting on the matter, a British journalist observed that “a lot of damage has been done” to the monarchy by the former prince, while suggesting that calls for King Charles to abdicate would be “stretching it a bit.”
On Monday, Thames Valley Police confirmed they are evaluating whether to initiate a formal probe into claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — who previously lost his royal titles amid earlier revelations concerning his relationship with Epstein — may have passed confidential British trade documents to the disgraced financier.
Recently released emails from the latest tranche of Epstein-related files, made public by the US Justice Department last month, reportedly suggest that Andrew provided information to Epstein in 2010, after Epstein had already been convicted of child sex offenses.
Breaking his silence on the matter, King Charles addressed the controversy through a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. The statement said the monarch “has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations” involving his brother.
“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace said.
The statement further emphasized that the King’s “thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”
The issue has drawn international political attention. A US Democratic congressman involved in reviewing the broader Epstein scandal stated in an interview that “this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. They ought to ask the King and Queen questions and maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.”
He further argued that King Charges “has to answer... what he knew about Andrew, and just stripping Andrew of a title is not enough,” adding that Mountbatten-Windsor should testify before a US congressional committee examining the case.
Commenting on the matter, a British journalist observed that “a lot of damage has been done” to the monarchy by the former prince, while suggesting that calls for King Charles to abdicate would be “stretching it a bit.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment