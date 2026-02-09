OMODA&JAECOO UAE Celebrates 3,000 Sales Milestone With 0% Finance Up To 5 Years And Exclusive Ramadan Offers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA&JAECOO UAE is celebrating its first anniversary in the UAE, marking a year of rapid growth, strong customer acceptance, and expanding brand presence across the country. Since its official market entry in February 2025, the brand has achieved significant milestones that underscore its successful establishment in the UAE's competitive automotive landscape.

Within one year of operations, OMODA&JAECOO UAE recorded an impressive over 3,000 vehicle sales, reflecting strong market demand and growing trust in the brand's design-led, technology-driven line-up. This achievement highlights the brand's momentum and its ability to resonate with UAE customers in a short period of time.

Over the past year, OMODA&JAECOO UAE has also focused on building meaningful brand engagement through a series of experiential activations, test drive events, and strategic partnerships, strengthening its connection with customers and key industry stakeholders. These initiatives have played a vital role in increasing brand visibility and reinforcing customer confidence.

Supporting its growth strategy, OMODA&JAECOO UAE expanded its physical footprint with the opening of six showrooms across the country, including two in Abu Dhabi and one each in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Further strengthening its presence in the emirate, the brand will open its second Dubai showroom this month at Oasis Mall, ensuring wider accessibility and an enhanced customer experience nationwide.

As the brand celebrates its first anniversary and prepares to welcome the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, OMODA&JAECOO UAE has introduced a range of exclusive customer offers as a gesture of appreciation and generosity, available across all showrooms in the UAE.

Ahead of Ramadan, customers opting for OMODA and JAECOO Super Hybrid System (SHS) models will benefit from a premium Ramadan ownership package that includes a two-year or 40,000-kilometre service contract, complimentary insurance, an early Ramadan Eideya of up to AED6,000/-, and an eight-year warranty. Designed to combine efficiency, performance, and long-term assurance, the SHS offer reinforces the brand's leadership in advanced hybrid mobility.

For customers choosing OMODA and JAECOO Petrol models, the Ramadan campaign is headlined by 0% finance for up to five years, Along with Early Ramadan Cash Eideya AED3,000/- enabling customers to drive home their preferred model with unmatched financial flexibility.

The offer is further enhanced with complimentary insurance, a free service contract, free window tinting, and an extended 10-year or 1 million kilometre warranty, delivering exceptional long-term value and peace of mind.

Building on its 3,000-customer milestone, OMODA & JAECOO UAE has also opened early bird bookings for the upcoming OMODA C7 and JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System). Customers who secure their bookings during Ramadan will gain early bird booking reward for AED6,000/- priority delivery and exclusive seasonal advantages, further strengthening the celebratory momentum of the brand's first anniversary.

Commenting on the milestone, OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International Chief Executive Officer Shawn Xu said:“As we mark our first anniversary in the UAE and prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, we are proud of the trust our customers have placed in us. These exclusive offers are our way of giving back, celebrating our journey so far, and welcoming new customers into the OMODA&JAECOO family.”

The anniversary and Ramadan offers are available for a limited time across all OMODA&JAECOO showrooms in the UAE. For more information or to book a test drive, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest OMODA&JAECOO showroom or call 800 66632 and book your test drive now.