Cabinet Approves Transfer Of Real Estate Brokerage Department To Aqarat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet praised the results of the talks between HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz during his official visit to the State of Qatar on Feb. 5.

The Cabinet affirmed that the strategic relations between the two countries, and their evolving investment partnership, have entered a new and promising phase serving the interests of the two peoples, and in a way that contributes to consolidating security, peace and stability in the region and the world. This is in light of the extensive and fruitful discussions that took place, which included strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, and the most prominent regional and international issues and developments, in addition to the results of the Qatari-German Business Roundtable meeting, which was held within the framework of HE the German Chancellor's visit.

The Cabinet welcomed the results of the seventh session of the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the State of Qatar and the sisterly State of Kuwait, which was held in Kuwait. The Qatari side was headed by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, while the Kuwaiti side was headed by HE Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The session constituted a further step toward strengthening cooperation and integration between the two brotherly countries.

The Cabinet praised the launch of Cabinet's General Secretariat 2026-2030 Strategy on Sunday, and aims to translate national priorities into effective institutional practices. This includes enhancing the efficiency of government decision-making, improving the regulatory environment, strengthening capacity to respond to future challenges, establishing the principles of justice and transparency, and integrating sustainability considerations into policies and decisions to achieving sustainable development and the goals of the National Development Strategy.

The Cabinet then considered the items on its agenda, approving draft legislative instruments related to the proposal to transfer the Real Estate Brokerage Department from the Ministry of Justice to the Public Authority for Regulating Real Estate. The proposal aims to unify and regulate the supervision of real estate brokerage activities within a specialized regulatory body in line with the Authority's objectives and competencies, and to enhance the governance of the real estate sector, raise the efficiency of regulating and developing related activities, achieve institutional integration in the practice of relevant competencies, and contribute to supporting, sustaining and growing the real estate market, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, and in support of the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy.

The Cabinet decided to approve the draft memorandum of understanding on conducting political consultations on issues of common interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland, and the draft air services agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing four reports and making the appropriate decisions regarding them. The first report was the results of the work of the Permanent Committee for Monitoring Fuel Filling and Storage Stations, the second was the annual report on the achievements and work programs of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology for 2025, the third on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation headed by HE Minister of Labour in the Web Summit and its accompanying meetings (Lisbon, Nov. 2025), and lastly, a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation headed by HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 (Davos - Jan. 2026).