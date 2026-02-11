403
Senior al-Shabaab Leader Dead in Targeted Security Operation
(MENAFN) Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced on Tuesday that it has killed a senior al-Shabaab figure in a targeted security operation.
The operation, carried out near Sakow town in the Middle Juba region, was conducted in coordination with international partners, according to a NISA statement. The slain militant, Mohamed Sahal Idle, also known as Abu Usaama, was “notorious for his crimes against the Somali people and was a close associate of the group’s leader, Ahmed Diriye,” the agency said.
NISA added that Usaama was being groomed to replace the group’s former finance chief, Abdullahi Wadaad, who was killed in a NISA-led operation in Kuunyo Barrow, Lower Shabelle, in January.
“Abu Usaama was responsible for extortion and looting of Somali citizens’ property,” the statement said.
Al-Shabaab confirmed the death of Mohamed Abu Usaama, describing him as head of the group’s drought response committee. The militant was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Sakow town, the group said in a statement.
The al-Qaeda-linked insurgents have waged a violent campaign against Somalia’s government for over 16 years, frequently attacking security forces, government officials, and civilians.
Since July 2025, Somali forces, backed by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international allies, have intensified operations against the group. The mission’s mandate was renewed by the UN Security Council in December, with a UK-supported resolution extending authorization until Dec. 31, 2026.
