B&H Worldwide Showcases Bespoke Logistics For A330 Cockpit Delivery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- B&H Worldwide, the leading specialist in aerospace logistics, has successfully completed a complex transportation project, delivering a decommissioned Airbus A330 cockpit from the United Kingdom to New Zealand. This intricate move, managed in collaboration with Christchurch-based Pacific Simulators (PacSim), a leading global provider of fully-tactile, fixed-based, flight training devices (FTDs), highlights B&H Worldwide's ability to provide customised logistics solutions for unique aerospace challenges.

The project involved a comprehensive, end-to-end logistics strategy, designed by B&H Worldwide to meet PacSim's specific requirements. The cockpit, which will be repurposed into an advanced A330 flight training device, was transported via sea freight - a solution that provided a secure and reliable journey for the high-value asset. B&H's expertise was instrumental in ensuring the entire process, from initial handling to final delivery, was meticulously managed.

"This specialist project demonstrates our team's versatility and deep understanding of aerospace logistics," said Lee Hedges, Branch Manager at B&H Worldwide in New Zealand. "While we are renowned for our time-critical AOG services, this successful delivery proves our capability to handle projects of any scale and scope, providing our customers with full transparency and confidence throughout the entire supply chain. Our teams in the UK and New Zealand worked seamlessly to ensure a precise and secure delivery for PacSim."

The operation began in West Sussex, where B&H's UK transport and warehouse team collected the cockpit for shipment. The cargo was expertly packed into a 20-foot sea freight container at B&H's secure Heathrow facility. The shipment was carefully tracked during its ocean transit from Southampton. Upon arrival in Christchurch, the B&H New Zealand team managed the final stages, including customs clearance and delivery, as well as devanning at an ATF facility to comply with strict MPI biosecurity standards.

For PacSim, a long-established manufacturer of EASA, FAA, and ICAO-compliant fully-tactile FTDs for global training centres, the arrival of this cockpit further enhances their proven expertise. With extensive experience in custom-building simulators, often utilising decommissioned aircraft components, this project represents another successful integration into their innovative training solutions.

“The B&H Worldwide team provided an exceptional service, managing every detail of this complex international move with professionalism and expertise,” said Nathan Moulds, Chief Commercial Officer of Pacific Simulators.“Their meticulous planning and execution gave us complete peace of mind, knowing that this valuable asset was in safe hands. Thanks to their logistics support, we can now begin transforming this A330 cockpit into a training device that will help shape the future of commercial aviation.”

B&H Worldwide continues to support aviation manufacturers, MROs, and operators globally with scalable and reliable logistics solutions, no matter the complexity of the challenge. This project with Pacific Simulators is a testament to the company's specialist capabilities and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

