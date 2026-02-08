An Exceptional Sports Day At Al Shaqab

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the national efforts to promote a culture of sports and a healthy lifestyle in Qatar, Al Shaqab is pleased to announce the organisation of a special Sports Day at the Riding Academy on Tuesday from 9:00am to 3:00pm. This event reaffirms Al Shaqab's role in encouraging healthy and active lifestyles by providing a safe, family-friendly environment where everyone can enjoy a comprehensive sporting experience. Children will have the opportunity to discover equestrian sports in a fun and interactive way, helping to nurture their love for sports from an early age, while also fostering a spirit of community engagement through shared activities.

The Sports Day goes beyond competitions and physical activities, offering family-friendly entertainment experiences including café services, children's coloring corners, face painting, and light entertainment, creating a festive atmosphere and a full day of enjoyment for families.

Al Shaqab invites all members of the community to take part in this Sports Day and enjoy a diverse program that combines sports and entertainment in an interactive experience that promotes physical well-being and reinforces sport as a way of life.

