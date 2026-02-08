An Exceptional Sports Day At Al Shaqab
The Sports Day goes beyond competitions and physical activities, offering family-friendly entertainment experiences including café services, children's coloring corners, face painting, and light entertainment, creating a festive atmosphere and a full day of enjoyment for families.
Al Shaqab invites all members of the community to take part in this Sports Day and enjoy a diverse program that combines sports and entertainment in an interactive experience that promotes physical well-being and reinforces sport as a way of life.Al Shaqab healthy lifestyle Sports Day Riding Academy
