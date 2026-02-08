Fog To Blanket Several TN Districts Dry Weather, Rising Temperatures To Continue

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Several districts across Tamil Nadu are likely to wake up to moderate morning fog over the next few days, with reduced visibility expected during early hours, even as the state continues to experience predominantly dry weather and a gradual rise in temperatures, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

According to the latest forecast, misty and foggy conditions will prevail in many northern and western districts until February 12. Areas including Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Dindigul, and the Nilgiris are expected to witness moderate fog during the early morning hours, potentially affecting road travel and daily commuting.

Motorists, particularly those using highways and ghat roads, have been advised to drive cautiously due to reduced visibility.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts -- Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram -- are also likely to experience light to moderate mist during the morning.

In the capital city, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with one or two places reporting mild fog at dawn.

Despite the foggy mornings, the overall weather pattern across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will remain largely dry until February 14th.

The Meteorological Department has ruled out any significant rainfall activity during this period, indicating stable atmospheric conditions across the region.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures are forecast to climb gradually. Maximum temperatures in some parts of the state may increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius by February 12th, leading to warmer afternoons.

Weather experts noted that such fluctuations are typical in this time of year, when clear skies during the day contribute to rising heat while cooler nights create fog formation in the early hours.

Health officials have advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours. The elderly, children, and those working outdoors have been urged to take extra precautions.

With dry conditions set to persist and fog expected in several districts, residents can expect misty mornings followed by warm and clear days across Tamil Nadu in the coming week.