403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden Urges Citizens to Leavs Iran
(MENAFN) Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on Friday advised Swedish nationals to leave Iran due to increasing uncertainty and potential escalation in the region.
"The situation in Iran and in the region is highly uncertain. I therefore wish to emphasize the importance of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs' advisory against all travel to Iran, and the urgent appeal to Swedish citizens who are in the country to leave," Stenergard wrote on the social media platform X.
She emphasized that air travel and border crossings remain available and encouraged Swedes to depart while the opportunity exists.
"A significant personal responsibility rests with those individuals who choose to remain in Iran. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will not be able to assist with evacuation from Iran," she added.
The warning follows remarks from US President Donald Trump, who said he is "considering" a limited military strike to pressure Iran, amid a noticeable increase in US military presence in the region.
"The situation in Iran and in the region is highly uncertain. I therefore wish to emphasize the importance of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs' advisory against all travel to Iran, and the urgent appeal to Swedish citizens who are in the country to leave," Stenergard wrote on the social media platform X.
She emphasized that air travel and border crossings remain available and encouraged Swedes to depart while the opportunity exists.
"A significant personal responsibility rests with those individuals who choose to remain in Iran. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will not be able to assist with evacuation from Iran," she added.
The warning follows remarks from US President Donald Trump, who said he is "considering" a limited military strike to pressure Iran, amid a noticeable increase in US military presence in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment