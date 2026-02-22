About 2,000 People Join Ukrainian March In Paris Marking Fourth Anniversary Of Russia-Ukraine War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Participants marched from Place de la République to Place de la Bastille, urging France and the international community not to remain on the sidelines and to continue supporting Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy does not hide its intentions. The calculations of Russian terrorists are cynical: to destroy energy infrastructure, freeze and exhaust people, break them morally, provoke chaos, and force Ukrainians into capitulation,” Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, Vadym Omelchenko, told the participants.

He stressed that Ukraine continues to fight despite extremely difficult circumstances, and that the Ukrainian military are defending not only its own land but Europe as a whole.

“I propose that we work every single day to bring closer that day – the day of victory and a just peace. We sincerely thank France and the French people, President Emmanuel Macron and his team, for their support, brotherhood, and solidarity,” Omelchenko emphasized.

Representatives of the Ukrainian community also addressed the rally. The Union of Ukrainians of France highlighted the need to protect the rights of more than one million Ukrainian children living in territories occupied by Russia. Participants also collectively called on Europe to help close the skies over Ukraine.

“Why has Ukraine still not been provided with long-range missiles? Why have Russia's frozen assets not yet been confiscated? Europe can and must do more,” said French Member of the European Parliament Raphaël Glucksmann during his speech.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a large rally titled Together for Ukraine took place in the center of Prague, initiated by Czech volunteer organizations.