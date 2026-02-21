403
Nepal Considers Banning Inexperienced Climbers from Mount Everest
(MENAFN) Nepal is taking steps to restrict novice climbers from attempting Mount Everest, aiming to reduce overcrowding and improve safety on the world’s highest peak.
The move comes in response to incidents like the 2016 near-fatal climb of Indian couple Chetna and Pradip Sahoo. At nearly 8,400 meters in Everest’s “death zone,” the couple ran out of supplemental oxygen and suffered severe frostbite, losing consciousness on the mountain’s upper slopes. A team of Sherpa rescuers intervened, guiding them to Camp II and arranging a helicopter evacuation to safety.
Lakpa Sherpa, one of the rescuers, recounted: “We, along with their guide Phurba, helped bring them down to Camp II, where helicopter rescue is possible, and they were airlifted to the mountain’s base. I have seen hundreds of such scenes on Everest, if not thousands.”
The incident highlights a broader trend: many climbers now attempt Everest without adequate high-altitude experience, relying on financial means rather than skill or preparation. Some hire low-cost expedition operators or seek sponsorships, aiming to start their ascent directly from sea level.
Authorities in Nepal say the influx of inexperienced climbers has created significant safety risks, blocked routes for other climbers, and exacerbated overcrowding. The planned restrictions aim to ensure that only adequately trained and prepared climbers attempt the summit, reducing the burden on Sherpa guides and improving overall mountain safety.
