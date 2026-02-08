Shekhar Suman Poses With 'OG' Dude Sanjay Dutt In A Moment To Remember

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman posed with the 'OG' dude Sanjay Dutt in a moment to remember.

Shekhar took to his official Instagram handle and published a rare photo with Sanjay. While the 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor looked handsome in a clean-shaven look, posing in a black and white pantsuit, Sanjay sported a beard, along with short hair.

"Sanjay Dutt the OG dude..GOAT! Slay! A moment to remember! (sic)", he captioned the post.

In January, Shekhar treated his InstaFam with a throwback picture with Sanjay and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

He took to his official Instagram account and uploaded an old still of the three standing together in casual attire. Sanjay and Shekhar were seen on either side of Big B, with smiles on their faces.

“A rare photo of Sanjay Dutt, Amit ji and me.#throwback,” Shekhar wrote the caption.

The picture might be from the 1994 film“Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se,” for which Big B gave the mahurat clap.

Aside from Sanjay and Shekhar, the action entertainer also featured Shatrughan Sinha, Farah Naaz, Sonam, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

Along with“Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se", Shekhar and Sanjay also shared screen space in the 2017 drama“Bhoomi”.

Made under the direction of and co-produced by filmmaker Omung Kumar, the movie further starred Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar as the core cast.

Backed by T-Series and Legend Studios banners, the drama shared the tale of Bhoomi, a simple and sweet girl. She is all set to get married to the love of her life, but things take an unexpected turn when she gets raped. However, Bhoomi and her father decide to punish the perpetrators and take the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Shekhar last graced the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”.