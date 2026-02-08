GE Aerospace And MEPC Strengthen Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) Readiness And Regional Support With Expanded F110-129 Agreements

New agreements ensure vital material support and comprehensive repair and overhaul services for the Royal Saudi Air Force's F110 fleet and other regional F110-129 customers

Agreements were signed at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, and solidify a decade of partnership between MEPC and GE Aerospace that supports the world's largest F110 fleet outside the United States

Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA; February, 2026 – GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and the Middle East Propulsion Company Ltd. (MEPC) have signed three new agreements to enhance operational readiness for the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) F110 fleet and build in-country capabilities. Leveraging their decade-old partnership, are focused on the RSAF's F110-129 engines and will also support F110-129 customers across the broader region. Leaders gathered to sign the agreements at the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

These agreements represent Phase 3 of a long-term initiative, building on the success of similar Phase 1 and 2 agreements, which saw GE Aerospace providing repair and overhaul services support to MEPC. The agreements seek to ensure sustained material supply and comprehensive maintenance and repair services support for the RSAF F110 Engine Structural Integrity Program (ENSIP). They highlight the shared vision of both companies to advance the safety, efficiency, and operational excellence of defense aircraft in the wider Middle East.

Mohammed Alnawkhani, Managing Director, MEPC, said: These agreements represent the next phase of our strategic partnership with GE Aerospace and a major step forward in enhancing readiness for the RSAF F110 fleet. Together, we are expanding in-Kingdom F110-129 sustainment capabilities, ensuring long-term material availability, and delivering the high standards of safety and performance required by our customers in the Kingdom and across the region. This milestone also strengthens localization efforts in support of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to national industrial development and building sovereign aerospace sustainment capabilities.

Salim Mousallam, Vice President, Defense & Systems for the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye at GE Aerospace said:“Our enduring partnership with MEPC is a testament to our shared vision of enhancing in-country capabilities and ensuring peak operational readiness through maximized availability for our customers. These agreements will significantly increase engine availability, streamline MRO processes, and directly support the RSAF's critical missions. As a trusted partner to the Kingdom, we are proud to provide high-quality services to MEPC, reducing maintenance burden and service disruptions for their mission-critical F110 fleet.”

Under the F110-129 Material Support Agreement, GE Aerospace will provide essential ENSIP Kits (F110-129 parts) to support MEPC in performing the necessary overhaul of RSAF F110-129 engines within the Kingdom. The F110-129 repair and overhaul agreement further solidifies the provision of comprehensive repair and overhaul services specifically for the Royal Saudi Air Force fleet. GE Aerospace also signed a new F110-129 services agreement to extend critical repair and overhaul capabilities to support other F110 customers across the region.

During their 10+ years of collaboration, GE Aerospace and MEPC have achieved significant milestones, including establishing F110-129 and T700 repair and overhaul capabilities at MEPC. And more broadly, for over 40 years, GE Aerospace has been a steadfast partner to the Saudi aerospace and defense sector, collaborating with Saudi partners to advance Vision 2030 through robust technology, talent development and capability building. GE Aerospace and its partners currently power Saudi Arabia's four largest commercial carriers and support the largest F110 fleet outside the United States.