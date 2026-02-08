Qatar Participates In World Defense Show 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by Ministry of Interior is taking part in the third edition of the World Defense Show, being held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from February 8 to 12.

The Ministry of Interior delegation is led by Major General Dr. Ali Khajim Al Adhbi, Advisor at the Office of the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs.

The participation reflects Qatar's commitment to keeping pace with the latest developments and strengthening cooperation and the exchange of expertise with specialised international entities and organisations.

The World Defense Show is a prominent international platform in the defence and security sector, bringing together global companies, experts and specialists to present the latest technologies and defence solutions, while exploring opportunities for cooperation and building international partnerships in the security and defence fields.