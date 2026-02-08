403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RAK Properties crowns 20th anniversary year with impressive 2025 results, driven by robust sales, strategic partnerships and accelerated project development
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – 06 FEBRUARY 2026: RAK Properties (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, announces its financial results for the full year ending December 31st, 2025. Coinciding with its 20th anniversary, record sales of AED 3.36 billion, underscore 12 months of exceptional performance, sustained growth and an expanding pipeline of exciting, landmark projects. This success has helped to solidify RAK Properti’s’ pivotal role in supporting Ras Al Kha’mah’s long-term transformation into a global destination for luxury living, high-value investment, and unparalleled economic opportunity.
A RECORD YEAR OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Building on the success of 2024, RAK Properties recorded full-year revenue growth of over 31% and sales growth of approximately 142% for 2025. This was driven by a surge in property sales, which reached a total value of AED 3.36 billion. The C’mpany’s robust financial health is further evidenced by Net Debt to Equity ratio under 10% and the efficient deployment of a strong balance sheet, ensuring healthy profit margins across its expanding portfolio of sought-after branded properties alongside ultra-lux resort-style homes. The ’Company’s developmen– backlog – a key indicator of futur– cashflows – stands at AED 3.47 billion as of 31st December 2025, a 87% year on year increase.
DELIVERING THE VISION: A THRIVING LIFESTYLE DESTINATION
2025 was a milestone period for RAK Properties flagship Mina community. The Developer exceeded its commitment to AED 5 billion in new projects, achieving AED 5.4 billion in total. This included the highly successful launches of Mirasol I & II, Anantara branded residences, Skai, Solera, ENTA, and the announcement of ’iorgio Armani’s first-ever personally designed beach villa’. The Developer’s 20th anniversary year was capped by the launch of Nura at the end of 2025, a contemporary luxury two-tower resort-style residential project set to take shap’ at Downtown Mina’s dynamic Raha Island. Progress within the luxury branded segment was further solidified through the announcement of a major partnership for the upcoming Four Seasons Resort, reinfo’cing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a premier international tourism destination.
RAK Properties also strategically expanded and optimised its substantial land bank in 2025. A critical resource in Marjan Beach, it u’derpins the Developer’s ambitious master plans for Mina, Raha Island, and beyond, enabling diverse, large-scale projects and new, upcoming launches. Acquired as pa’t of the RAK Government’s increasing stake in the Company in 2024, RAK Properties announced an exciting and ambitious new masterplan, The Strand. The Developer is also in discussions with its government stakeholders to acquire another significant land parcel as part of its long-term vision for Ras Al Khaimah and to ensure an ongoing pipeline of development.
By actively identifying and securing prime new land parcels and leveraging its extensive existing holdings, RAK Properties strengthened its long-term’vision for Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline and further into the mainland to ensure a continuous pipeline of communities that will contribute to the Emirate’s ongoing diversification and development.
RAHA MARINA: A NEW BERTH FOR MARITIME LUXURY
RAK Properties' Raha Marina, a key part of the Mina masterplan, is designed to define the Emirate's evolving coastline. A strategic addition to the booming marine tourism and real estate sector that is growing across the Arabian Peninsula, from the Gulf to the Red Sea, it addresses a rising demand from across the region and further afield, including discerning European-based customers and investors attracted by Raha Marina's appeal as a fully functioning hub for superyachts, a prime residential destination, and a robust real estate opportunity.
Raha Marina is being created in harmony with RAK Properti’s’ ongoing development of upscale waterfront homes, with residential projects drawing on a dynamic, yacht-inspired design. Serving as a direct extension of these properties, Raha Marina features state-of-the-art berthing facilities with integrated boulevards that connect directly to walkable residential and leisure zones with beach clubs and retail-dining outlets.
This holistic design ethos ensures residents benefit from seamless access to the full range of marina amenities and infrastructure, with the Raha Marina master plan also emphasising preservation of the surrounding natural environment and waterways in line with RAK Properties' broader development strategy.
PLAYING A PIVOTAL ROLE IN RAS AL KHAIMAH'S VISION & GROWTH
Playing a key supporting role in realising Ras Al Khaimah's Vision 2030 plan, last year saw RAK Properties consistently develop and deliver a dynamic portfolio of residential and hospitality units across its expansive Mina destination, including Hayat and Raha Island. This has attracted significant investment, increased tourist numbers, and supported a burgeoning resident population.
Throughout 2025, RAK Properties launched highly anticipated projects such as Nura, Mirasol I & II, Solera, Edge, Skai and ENTA on Raha Island. Major construction progress included Bay Residences 2 (99.61%), Bay Views (92.7%), Cape Hayat (86.50%), Quattro Del Mar (25%) and Edge (6.5%) and Granada 2 (99.8%). Adding to its luxury allure, RAK Properties announced the world's first Armani-branded villas at Armani Beach Residences and readied the launch of Four Seasons Private Residences. These developments continue to enhance’RAK’s property landscape, contributing to its aesthetic appeal, and elevating its global standing.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
RAK Prop’rties’ success in 2025 was amplified by its expanding network of strategic partnerships with world-renowned luxury brands. Milestone collaborations with Giorgio Armani and Four Seasons are playing a key role in elevating RAK and Mina on the global stage, while broader investor confidence in RAK has been buoyed by the progress of major projects, such as the highly anticipated Wynn Resort, which is located nearby. The ongoing introduction of high-end hospitality brands to Mina, including Bar Du Port, Hunter & Barrel, Tasha’s, Antonia and Ladérée, have further enhanced the destinat’on’s resident and visitor experience.
Operationally, RAK Properties has strengthened its internal leadership structure with new C-Suite appointments while also establishing a new Digital Transformation Office and Sales Experience Centre in Dubai to significantly enhance the overall stakeholder offering. The Deve’oper’s team now stands 291 strong, a reflection of its expansive vision and growing capabilities.
Last year also saw the Developer actively set new benchmarks for luxury and design by consistently partnering with top-tier, quality contractors to deliver its pipeline of high-end projects. By committing to work alongside renowned leaders in the construction sector, RAK Properties ensured meticulous execution and superior craftsmanship across projects that will continue to not only meet, but exceed, the expectations of owners, investors and residents alike.
REAFFIRMING OUR ESG COMMITMENTS
In 2025, RAK Properties positively amplified its broad ESG vision. The year saw the heightened integration of sustainable building practices, focusing on energy efficiency and waste reduction across its developments. With sustained emphasis on preserving natural habitats across Mina and Raha Island, RAK Properties continued to roll out community engagement initiatives aimed at fostering well-being for residents and visitors.
RAK Properties achieved an ESG Score of 46 out –f 100 – a significant 16-point increase from the previ–us year – with its performance primarily weighted towards Environmental, Social, and Governance & Economic dimensions, and materially driven by Climate Strategy, Human Capital Management, and Occupational Health & Safety.
These concerted efforts underscored RAK Properties' ongoing dedication to responsible development, while creating enduring value for both the natural environment of Mina and its communities.
RAS AL KHAIMAH: THE EMERGING INVESTMENT HUB FOR 2026
2026 is expected to be a key year for Ras Al Khaimah, as the Emirate solidifies its position as the UAE's next MICE destination, expanding its property landscape, and welcoming increasing numbers of international tourists, fuelled by significant governmental support and the efforts of leading developers such as RAK Properties.
RAK Properties will continue to build on sustained levels of interest from an increasingly diverse network of international buyers from 100+ destinations including the UK, Germany, Netherlands, India, China and Hong Kong among others.
Strong demand for luxury and branded residences, which attract high-net-worth individuals and corporate tenants, is expected to remain as a reflection of the overall market direction in 2026. Critically, Mina is poised to further solidify its position as a prime location for premium lifestyle properties, including family homes and serviced apartments, thanks to its established communities and waterfront appeal. Mina's integrated offerings align with ’he Emirate’s push to be a sustainable, year-round business and leisure destination, making it a key beneficiary of this strategic investment pulse.
RAK Properties is driving this ambition through its Mina master-planned destination which will continue to evolve over the coming year with more communities being brough to market. This includes the launch of luxury projects like the Armani Beach Residences, and impending construction on Nikki Beach and Four Seasons Private Residences, alongside delivering nearly 2,000 units by year-end 2026.
With demand for unique experiences and MICE events outpacing current capacity, RAK’s competitive value and sustainable appeal make it an undeniable magnet for discerning investors and visitors alike.
Catering to surging demand for quality residential communities, RAK Properties also recently announced the launch of The Strand. The landmark mixed-use developmen– – the latest in the Com’any’s pipeline of master-planned commun–ties – spans 187,539 square metres and demonstrates The’Company’s commitment to expanding its footprint on t’e Emirate’s mainland.
The transformative project combines residential buildings, retail hubs and an expansive network of parks, public spaces and community-focused districts across 500,000 square metres of gross floor area. The Strand was informed by community insights to address evolving consumer expectations around healthy, modern residential environments and marks a significant milestone in ’AK Property’s growing asset portfolio.
DEEP FOUNDATIONS FOR CONTINUED GROWTH
Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, said: “Last year saw RAK Properties celebrate our 20th anniversary, a remarkable moment we were honoured to mark in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who has shared our journey and inspired our ambition from the very beginning and to this day. Our remarkable results for 2025 are a direct reflection of the enduring vision o’ His Highnesses’ leadership and our deep-rooted commitment to maintaining the goals and ambition established over‘two decades as a ‘place’aker with a purpose’. By continuing to deliver world-class residences and hospitality hubs in Mina, and by forging long-term partnerships with iconic global brands, we are creating exceptional value for our shareholders while contributing significantly to our Emirate's growth story in line with Vision 2030. We proudly look ahead to 2026 with great confidence in our strategic vision and capability to elevate and shape a bright future for Mina and ”ll of Ras Al Khaimah.”
Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented: “Capping our 20th anniversary year with such a strong performance is a testament to our team's relentless focus on achieving excellence through the execution of a defining strateg– of growth and expansion – achievements that are in keeping wit‘ our firm brand promise of ’enhancing lives and places.’ Indeed, this is something we intend to evolve, grow and expand in the year ahead as we work to build on what was a hugely successful 2025. This success included the launch of premium residential and hospitality projects, including the celebrated Nura and Armani Beach Residences, while hitting significant construction milestones. The incredible demand for our units reflects strengthening of the RAK Properties brand, and the growing global appetite for investment in Ras Al Khaimah and Mina. With a strengthened leadership team, a clear digital transformation agenda, and a visionary development pipeline for 2026, RAK Properties is poised to accelerate its growth as we continue to deliver the exceptional lifestyle and experiences our investors, residents and visitors expect and demand – enhancing Mina and Ras Al Khaim’h’s appeal as a truly great place to live.”
A RECORD YEAR OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Building on the success of 2024, RAK Properties recorded full-year revenue growth of over 31% and sales growth of approximately 142% for 2025. This was driven by a surge in property sales, which reached a total value of AED 3.36 billion. The C’mpany’s robust financial health is further evidenced by Net Debt to Equity ratio under 10% and the efficient deployment of a strong balance sheet, ensuring healthy profit margins across its expanding portfolio of sought-after branded properties alongside ultra-lux resort-style homes. The ’Company’s developmen– backlog – a key indicator of futur– cashflows – stands at AED 3.47 billion as of 31st December 2025, a 87% year on year increase.
DELIVERING THE VISION: A THRIVING LIFESTYLE DESTINATION
2025 was a milestone period for RAK Properties flagship Mina community. The Developer exceeded its commitment to AED 5 billion in new projects, achieving AED 5.4 billion in total. This included the highly successful launches of Mirasol I & II, Anantara branded residences, Skai, Solera, ENTA, and the announcement of ’iorgio Armani’s first-ever personally designed beach villa’. The Developer’s 20th anniversary year was capped by the launch of Nura at the end of 2025, a contemporary luxury two-tower resort-style residential project set to take shap’ at Downtown Mina’s dynamic Raha Island. Progress within the luxury branded segment was further solidified through the announcement of a major partnership for the upcoming Four Seasons Resort, reinfo’cing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a premier international tourism destination.
RAK Properties also strategically expanded and optimised its substantial land bank in 2025. A critical resource in Marjan Beach, it u’derpins the Developer’s ambitious master plans for Mina, Raha Island, and beyond, enabling diverse, large-scale projects and new, upcoming launches. Acquired as pa’t of the RAK Government’s increasing stake in the Company in 2024, RAK Properties announced an exciting and ambitious new masterplan, The Strand. The Developer is also in discussions with its government stakeholders to acquire another significant land parcel as part of its long-term vision for Ras Al Khaimah and to ensure an ongoing pipeline of development.
By actively identifying and securing prime new land parcels and leveraging its extensive existing holdings, RAK Properties strengthened its long-term’vision for Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline and further into the mainland to ensure a continuous pipeline of communities that will contribute to the Emirate’s ongoing diversification and development.
RAHA MARINA: A NEW BERTH FOR MARITIME LUXURY
RAK Properties' Raha Marina, a key part of the Mina masterplan, is designed to define the Emirate's evolving coastline. A strategic addition to the booming marine tourism and real estate sector that is growing across the Arabian Peninsula, from the Gulf to the Red Sea, it addresses a rising demand from across the region and further afield, including discerning European-based customers and investors attracted by Raha Marina's appeal as a fully functioning hub for superyachts, a prime residential destination, and a robust real estate opportunity.
Raha Marina is being created in harmony with RAK Properti’s’ ongoing development of upscale waterfront homes, with residential projects drawing on a dynamic, yacht-inspired design. Serving as a direct extension of these properties, Raha Marina features state-of-the-art berthing facilities with integrated boulevards that connect directly to walkable residential and leisure zones with beach clubs and retail-dining outlets.
This holistic design ethos ensures residents benefit from seamless access to the full range of marina amenities and infrastructure, with the Raha Marina master plan also emphasising preservation of the surrounding natural environment and waterways in line with RAK Properties' broader development strategy.
PLAYING A PIVOTAL ROLE IN RAS AL KHAIMAH'S VISION & GROWTH
Playing a key supporting role in realising Ras Al Khaimah's Vision 2030 plan, last year saw RAK Properties consistently develop and deliver a dynamic portfolio of residential and hospitality units across its expansive Mina destination, including Hayat and Raha Island. This has attracted significant investment, increased tourist numbers, and supported a burgeoning resident population.
Throughout 2025, RAK Properties launched highly anticipated projects such as Nura, Mirasol I & II, Solera, Edge, Skai and ENTA on Raha Island. Major construction progress included Bay Residences 2 (99.61%), Bay Views (92.7%), Cape Hayat (86.50%), Quattro Del Mar (25%) and Edge (6.5%) and Granada 2 (99.8%). Adding to its luxury allure, RAK Properties announced the world's first Armani-branded villas at Armani Beach Residences and readied the launch of Four Seasons Private Residences. These developments continue to enhance’RAK’s property landscape, contributing to its aesthetic appeal, and elevating its global standing.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
RAK Prop’rties’ success in 2025 was amplified by its expanding network of strategic partnerships with world-renowned luxury brands. Milestone collaborations with Giorgio Armani and Four Seasons are playing a key role in elevating RAK and Mina on the global stage, while broader investor confidence in RAK has been buoyed by the progress of major projects, such as the highly anticipated Wynn Resort, which is located nearby. The ongoing introduction of high-end hospitality brands to Mina, including Bar Du Port, Hunter & Barrel, Tasha’s, Antonia and Ladérée, have further enhanced the destinat’on’s resident and visitor experience.
Operationally, RAK Properties has strengthened its internal leadership structure with new C-Suite appointments while also establishing a new Digital Transformation Office and Sales Experience Centre in Dubai to significantly enhance the overall stakeholder offering. The Deve’oper’s team now stands 291 strong, a reflection of its expansive vision and growing capabilities.
Last year also saw the Developer actively set new benchmarks for luxury and design by consistently partnering with top-tier, quality contractors to deliver its pipeline of high-end projects. By committing to work alongside renowned leaders in the construction sector, RAK Properties ensured meticulous execution and superior craftsmanship across projects that will continue to not only meet, but exceed, the expectations of owners, investors and residents alike.
REAFFIRMING OUR ESG COMMITMENTS
In 2025, RAK Properties positively amplified its broad ESG vision. The year saw the heightened integration of sustainable building practices, focusing on energy efficiency and waste reduction across its developments. With sustained emphasis on preserving natural habitats across Mina and Raha Island, RAK Properties continued to roll out community engagement initiatives aimed at fostering well-being for residents and visitors.
RAK Properties achieved an ESG Score of 46 out –f 100 – a significant 16-point increase from the previ–us year – with its performance primarily weighted towards Environmental, Social, and Governance & Economic dimensions, and materially driven by Climate Strategy, Human Capital Management, and Occupational Health & Safety.
These concerted efforts underscored RAK Properties' ongoing dedication to responsible development, while creating enduring value for both the natural environment of Mina and its communities.
RAS AL KHAIMAH: THE EMERGING INVESTMENT HUB FOR 2026
2026 is expected to be a key year for Ras Al Khaimah, as the Emirate solidifies its position as the UAE's next MICE destination, expanding its property landscape, and welcoming increasing numbers of international tourists, fuelled by significant governmental support and the efforts of leading developers such as RAK Properties.
RAK Properties will continue to build on sustained levels of interest from an increasingly diverse network of international buyers from 100+ destinations including the UK, Germany, Netherlands, India, China and Hong Kong among others.
Strong demand for luxury and branded residences, which attract high-net-worth individuals and corporate tenants, is expected to remain as a reflection of the overall market direction in 2026. Critically, Mina is poised to further solidify its position as a prime location for premium lifestyle properties, including family homes and serviced apartments, thanks to its established communities and waterfront appeal. Mina's integrated offerings align with ’he Emirate’s push to be a sustainable, year-round business and leisure destination, making it a key beneficiary of this strategic investment pulse.
RAK Properties is driving this ambition through its Mina master-planned destination which will continue to evolve over the coming year with more communities being brough to market. This includes the launch of luxury projects like the Armani Beach Residences, and impending construction on Nikki Beach and Four Seasons Private Residences, alongside delivering nearly 2,000 units by year-end 2026.
With demand for unique experiences and MICE events outpacing current capacity, RAK’s competitive value and sustainable appeal make it an undeniable magnet for discerning investors and visitors alike.
Catering to surging demand for quality residential communities, RAK Properties also recently announced the launch of The Strand. The landmark mixed-use developmen– – the latest in the Com’any’s pipeline of master-planned commun–ties – spans 187,539 square metres and demonstrates The’Company’s commitment to expanding its footprint on t’e Emirate’s mainland.
The transformative project combines residential buildings, retail hubs and an expansive network of parks, public spaces and community-focused districts across 500,000 square metres of gross floor area. The Strand was informed by community insights to address evolving consumer expectations around healthy, modern residential environments and marks a significant milestone in ’AK Property’s growing asset portfolio.
DEEP FOUNDATIONS FOR CONTINUED GROWTH
Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, said: “Last year saw RAK Properties celebrate our 20th anniversary, a remarkable moment we were honoured to mark in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who has shared our journey and inspired our ambition from the very beginning and to this day. Our remarkable results for 2025 are a direct reflection of the enduring vision o’ His Highnesses’ leadership and our deep-rooted commitment to maintaining the goals and ambition established over‘two decades as a ‘place’aker with a purpose’. By continuing to deliver world-class residences and hospitality hubs in Mina, and by forging long-term partnerships with iconic global brands, we are creating exceptional value for our shareholders while contributing significantly to our Emirate's growth story in line with Vision 2030. We proudly look ahead to 2026 with great confidence in our strategic vision and capability to elevate and shape a bright future for Mina and ”ll of Ras Al Khaimah.”
Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented: “Capping our 20th anniversary year with such a strong performance is a testament to our team's relentless focus on achieving excellence through the execution of a defining strateg– of growth and expansion – achievements that are in keeping wit‘ our firm brand promise of ’enhancing lives and places.’ Indeed, this is something we intend to evolve, grow and expand in the year ahead as we work to build on what was a hugely successful 2025. This success included the launch of premium residential and hospitality projects, including the celebrated Nura and Armani Beach Residences, while hitting significant construction milestones. The incredible demand for our units reflects strengthening of the RAK Properties brand, and the growing global appetite for investment in Ras Al Khaimah and Mina. With a strengthened leadership team, a clear digital transformation agenda, and a visionary development pipeline for 2026, RAK Properties is poised to accelerate its growth as we continue to deliver the exceptional lifestyle and experiences our investors, residents and visitors expect and demand – enhancing Mina and Ras Al Khaim’h’s appeal as a truly great place to live.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment