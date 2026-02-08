403
Suspected Sabotage Hits Northern Italy Railways Amid Winter Olympics
(MENAFN) A wave of suspected sabotage incidents has struck Italy’s railway system, disrupting intercity train services—particularly in the north—just as the country began hosting the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, according to reports.
Authorities are examining what appear to be coordinated actions against multiple rail lines connecting major northern cities. In locations drawing large crowds for Olympic-related events, investigators found severed cables near Bologna Station, one of the country’s key transport hubs, along with two incendiary explosive devices.
One of the devices interfered with rail operations on the route from Bologna toward Venice, leading to delays exceeding two hours. A second device, reportedly intended to disrupt the Bologna–Ancona line, did not explode, limiting additional damage and service interruptions.
A separate incident was also reported near Pesaro, where a railway switch on the Ancona–Rimini line was allegedly set ablaze, adding to concerns about the security of critical rail infrastructure.
No organization has claimed responsibility for the acts. However, their occurrence on the opening day of the Winter Olympics has prompted speculation about a possible anarchist motive, as stated by reports. Investigations remain underway.
Italy’s deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport said via social media that prosecutors are treating the incidents as potential acts of terrorism.
In a related development, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister said earlier this week that multiple cyberattacks linked to the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics had been successfully blocked. In a statement issued on Feb. 4, he said attempts targeting foreign ministry offices, Olympic-related websites, and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo were prevented, adding that the attacks were believed to have originated from Russia.
