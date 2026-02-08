403
Takaichi's LDP Set for Landslide Japan Vote Victory
(MENAFN) Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) appears headed for a commanding electoral triumph on Sunday, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi positioned to secure a decisive mandate, according to local polling data.
A survey conducted by media results indicate the primary opposition force—the Centrist Reform Alliance—faces substantial seat losses in the lower chamber contest set for Sunday.
The Centrist Reform Alliance emerged just last month through a January merger of House of Representatives members from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) and Komeito, which severed its quarter-century governing partnership with the LDP in October.
Projections suggest Takaichi's LDP is on track to capture an outright majority in the House of Representatives when ballots are counted.
A Public broadcaster forecasts the LDP securing between 274 and 328 seats in the 465-seat lower house—a dramatic surge from its existing 198 seats.
Voting stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (2200GMT Saturday) and closed at 8 p.m. (1100GMT) Sunday, with turnout unaffected by heavy snow blanketing certain regions.
The electorate comprised over 104 million registered voters nationwide.
Advance voting ran from January 28 through February 7, drawing more than 20 million early ballots across the 10-day period.
A field exceeding 1,270 candidates vied for 465 House of Representatives positions in a pivotal contest that could fundamentally reshape Japan's political order.
Forming a government requires 233 seats minimum to designate a prime minister.
The electoral system allocates 289 single-member district seats, while 176 additional seats are distributed through 11 proportional representation blocks.
Takaichi dissolved the lower chamber last month to pursue fresh public authorization for her leadership.
