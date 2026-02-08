Italy Cannot Join Trump's 'Board Of Peace' Over Constitution: Minister

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Italy's Foreign Minister says that it's unable to join US President Donald Trump's“Board of Peace” owing to a“constitutional limit” marking the latest setback faced by the self-styled“international peace building body”, according to Al Jazeera report.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the ANSA news agency on Saturday that conflicts between Italy's constitution and the charter of the Board of Peace were“insurmountable from a legal standpoint”, but his country would always be“available to discuss peace initiatives”.

Trump ratified the charter of the“Board of Peace” on January 22, 2026.

Trump said the board was created to resolve global conflicts and would work for peace in the Middle East and worldwide. Initially, the White House presented it as part of efforts to monitor and manage Gaza's reconstruction, but reports indicate the charter makes no mention of Gaza.

The Department of State said the seven executive members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, Antonio Tajani, Italy's Foreign Minister, recently said that the country's constitution does not allow membership in an organization led by a single individual.

He added:“The differences between Italy's constitution and the Peace Council's charter are legally irreconcilable; however, our country will always be available to discuss peace initiatives.”

However, speaking after a“very positive” meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance on the margins of the Winter Olympics in Milan on Friday, the foreign minister said Italy would be“ready to do our part in Gaza by training the police”.

According to reports, Trump invited about 60 countries to join the council; so far, 26 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, have joined.

Some analysts say US President Donald Trump's“Board of Peace” lacks legitimacy, could undermine the role of the United Nations and negatively affect the Palestinian issue, consists largely of US allies.

sa