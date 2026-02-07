'Not Many Distractions': Dubai Jumeirah Beach 1 Reopens Residents Thrilled

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM UPDATED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 8:32 AM



By: SM Ayaz Zakir



Share:







'The new cycle and jogging tracks have added comfort. The improved layout has added safety and the atmosphere remains simple with wind, wide open sky and the sound of waves,' said one beachgoer

For a few months, Dubai's Jumeirah Beach 1 was shut to the public, with works ongoing for the cycling and jogging tracks. The sand area was being levelled and regular swimmers and walkers had to change their routine.

After being closed to improve infrastructure and public facilities, the beach has now re-opened.

Recommended For You 'Sitting shuts my brain': UAE doctors on why standing helps some people think, focus

There are newly-laid jogging tracks and a smoother cycling path now runs along the stretch. The walkways look organised and clean. Seating areas and beach access points have been improved.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When Khaleej Times visited the beach, a few swimmers had entered the water, children rode their bicycles, some pushed two-wheel scooters forward with one foot. Teenagers skated along the track and parents walked with strollers. It was calm and not crowded.

Residents said that the calmness is the real reason they choose this beach.

Unlike Kite Beach or JBR, which are often packed with visitors, food trucks and activity zones, Jumeirah Beach 1 feels more secluded. There is no direct road cutting through the shoreline. You don't hear constant traffic noise and there are no large commercial setups dominating the view.

“It's peaceful here. You can actually enjoy the sea without too many distractions,” said Ahmed Al Suwaidi, a regular jogger and a resident of the neighbourhood.

“When the beach was closed for renovation, I often jogged at Jumeirah Beach 2. But now, I will always be here,” said Ahmed.

Another resident who shifted to other beaches during the closure said she quickly realised how different they felt.“Other beaches are nice, but they are very crowded. Here, it feels like a neighbourhood beach,” said Sana, who came along with her children.

Parents also said that they prefer the open space with fewer crowds as children can cycle and skate more freely. Parents can relax without worrying about heavy foot traffic.

“The new cycle and jogging tracks have added comfort. The improved layout has added safety and the atmosphere remains simple with wind, wide open sky, and the sound of waves,” said Sana.



Sheikh Hamdan unveils Dh500-million revamp of Dubai's Umm Suqeim Beach Dubai official explains why city's parks, beaches keep you coming back

ALSO READ