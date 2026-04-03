CAQM Task Force Detects 140 Dust Management Violations In Meerut, Faridabad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) detected 140 violations related to dust management in Meerut and Faridabad, an official said on Friday.

In its 128th meeting on Thursday, the ETF reviewed enforcement and inspections undertaken across the National Capital Region (NCR) between March 14 and March 26, said an official statement.

The meeting covered inspections carried out by the CAQM Flying Squads over a period of 13 days across key sectors, including Construction & Demolition (C&D), Industrial Sector, Road Dust and Diesel Generator (DG) sets.

During the reporting period, a total of 175 inspections, including 23 across C&D sites, 37 across industrial sector and 114 for DG sets violations were carried out.

Based on the inspection reports, closures have been proposed for 10 units, sealing of DG sets have been proposed for 27 units, Show Cause Notices (SCNs) have been issued to eight units and Environmental Compensation (EC) has been proposed for one unit, said the statement.

The Task Force reviewed sectoral enforcement, including inspections related to road dust management. Inspections conducted in Meerut and Faridabad covering 16 zones revealed 140 violations, with directions issued to the respective municipal bodies for necessary corrective actions, including issuance of notices in cases of repeated non-compliance, said the statement.

The Task Force also discussed the need for focused inspections in priority sectors such as DG sets, C&D sites, road dust and stone crushers. It was also informed that restructuring of Flying Squad teams is underway, with revised team compositions to be issued shortly.

The Task Force also reviewed the updated cumulative enforcement status as on April 2.

It was noted that a total of 26,672 units/projects/entities have been inspected so far by the Flying Squads of the Commission. Based on these inspections, 1,755 closure directions have been issued for non-compliance, said the statement.

Out of these, 1,330 resumption orders have been issued upon verification of compliance, it said.

Further, 123 cases have been transferred to the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for final decision, while 302 entities remain under examination as per due process.