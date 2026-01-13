403
European Parliament Bans Iranian Diplomats
(MENAFN) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola declared on Monday that all Iranian diplomatic staff and representatives are prohibited from entering European Parliament premises, citing ongoing protests across Iran.
"It cannot be business as usual. As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises," Metsola wrote on US social media platform X.
She added: "This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder."
Earlier the same day, a European Commission spokesperson confirmed that EU member states are engaged in confidential talks on whether to classify Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
Anouar El Anouni explained that such a designation would require unanimous agreement among all EU countries.
He noted that the Revolutionary Guard is already subject to extensive EU sanctions under multiple frameworks, including those addressing Iran’s weapons of mass destruction, human rights violations, and support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
"We stand ready to propose new more severe sanctions following the violent crackdown on protesters. This is a decision for member states to take unanimously in the council," he said.
