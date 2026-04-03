Adani Sportsline Academy Athletes Win 98 Medals Across Disciplines In The 202526 Season

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 4 (IANS) Athletes from the Adani Sportsline Academy won 98 medals across Speed Skating, Skateboarding, Tennis, and Basketball in the 2025– 26 season, competing in district, state, and national events between April 2025 and February 2026.

The tally includes 33 gold, 32 silver, and 33 bronze medals. Speed Skating accounted for the largest share with 23 gold, 24 silver, and 30 bronze medals, while Skateboarding contributed 10 gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals.

In Tennis, Academy players secured podium finishes in 12 of 14 tournaments. Harsha Deshpande won the Under-14 Girls Doubles title at the All-India Championship Series in Ahmedabad, claimed the Gujarat State Ranking title at Adani Sportsline Riverfront Sports Park, and won the Under-14 Girls Singles title at the All-India Championship Series in Jaipur. She also finished third at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) District Tennis Tournament.

In Speed Skating, Bhakti Khandhar represented Gujarat at national inline skating competitions on three occasions. She won 23 medals at the state level and five medals at Khel Maha Kumbh. In Skateboarding, Reyansh Mashettey won two gold medals at the Gujarat State Roller Skating Association (GSRSA) Championship in Vadodara in November 2025.

In Basketball, Sarathaya Patel, Taksh Patel, Jal Patel, and Gaurav Agarwal were selected to represent Gujarat at the Under-19 Junior State level. Bhanvi Jesalpura represented the Gujarat Under-14 Girls team at the Sub-Junior National Championship in Dehradun in 2025.

Adani Sportsline Academy offers structured training, access to high-quality facilities, and competitive exposure across various disciplines, fostering the development of sporting talent in India.

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy of inculcating a culture of sports at the grassroots level and creating globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group's vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy, and plays the role of an enabler in India's journey to become a leading sporting nation.