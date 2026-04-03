Abu Dhabi Suspends Operations At Habshan Gas Facilities Debris Injures 12 At Ajban
- By: Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Abu Dhabi said operations were suspended at Habshan gas facilities after a fire broke out. Authorities said they were responding to the incident after debris fell, following successful interceptions by air defence systems.Recommended For You Gulf states seek UN mandate for force to protect Hormuz Strengthening SME payments: Time for structured discipline in the UAE
No injuries have been reported so far, according to the Abu Dhabi media office.
In a separate incident, authorities said they were responding to falling debris in the Ajban area after interceptions were successful.
The Ajban incident resulted in 12 injuries. Six Nepalese and five Indians were moderately wounded, while a Nepalese national sustained severe injuries.
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Earlier, on March 19, Habshan gas facility was temporarily shut after missile debris fell following successful interceptions. No injuries were reported. On the same day, Abu Dhabi's Bab field was also struck.
In an earlier statement by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa), the country condemned the Iranian terrorist attack targeting the Habshan gas facility and the Bab field.ALSO READ
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