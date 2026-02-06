Sunshine Coast Homeowners Turn To Granny Flats For Rental Income And Family Living

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Granny Flat Design Sunshine Coast"Sunshine Coast homeowners are increasingly turning to second dwelling and granny flat designs to support ageing parents, give teenagers more independence, and generate rental income. Environmental Building Designs says careful planning and council-aware design is helping property owners add value without overbuilding.

SUNSHINE COAST, QLD - Ongoing demand for second dwellings and granny flats across the Sunshine Coast is being driven by homeowners looking to balance rising living costs with changing family needs, according to Environmental Building Designs. The practice reports a steady increase in enquiries from property owners seeking flexible designs that allow for rental income, ageing parents, or teenagers wanting more independence without leaving home.

Second dwellings, commonly referred to as granny flats, are increasingly being used as self-contained living spaces that sit comfortably alongside existing homes. For many homeowners, the appeal lies in creating an additional income stream to help offset mortgage repayments, while others are responding to multigenerational living arrangements that require privacy without full separation.

Kaarlo Pesu, founder of Environmental Building Designs, said the trend reflects practical decision-making rather than short-term investment thinking.

"People are being very deliberate about how they use their land," Pesu said. "We're seeing clients who want a space that works now for family, but can later be rented out or adapted as circumstances change. The design has to allow for autonomy, privacy, and long-term value."

On the Sunshine Coast, council regulations and site constraints play a major role in what is achievable. Environmental Building Designs works with homeowners early in the process to ensure second dwelling designs respond to local planning controls, setbacks, access requirements, and existing site conditions.

According to Pesu, poor upfront planning is one of the most common mistakes homeowners make when considering a granny flat.

"A second dwelling isn't just about fitting another building on the block," he said. "It needs to function properly, comply with planning rules, and integrate with the main residence. When that's done well, it becomes a genuine asset rather than a compromise."

Demand has been particularly strong among families accommodating ageing parents who want to stay close but retain independence, as well as households with older children or young adults who need their own space. At the same time, rising rental demand across the region has made self-contained dwellings an attractive option for homeowners seeking supplementary income.

Environmental Building Designs notes that well-considered granny flat layouts can also reduce future renovation costs by anticipating changing needs, such as accessibility, storage, and services separation.

Established in 1993, the Sunshine Coast–based design practice provides architectural and building design services for residential and commercial projects, with an emphasis on sustainable and site-responsive outcomes. Its work on second dwelling projects focuses on balancing council compliance, liveability, and long-term adaptability.

Pesu said interest in granny flat designs on the Sunshine Coast continues to grow as homeowners reassess how their properties can work harder without sacrificing comfort or neighbourhood character.

"These projects work best when they're approached as part of the whole site,” he said.“A well-designed second dwelling should feel intentional, not added on."

More information about second dwelling and granny flat design services is available at .

About Environmental Building Designs

Environmental Building Designs is a Sunshine Coast based architectural and building design practice providing residential and commercial design services with a strong focus on sustainable outcomes. Established in 1993, the firm works closely with clients to deliver practical, compliant designs that respond to site conditions, planning requirements, and long-term use.