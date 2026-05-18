Defense Forces Strike Grachonok Anti-Sabotage Boat In Republic Of Dagestan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"On May 17 and during the night of May 18, 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of important Russian occupation targets," the General Staff stated.

Among the targets hit was a Project "Grachonok" anti-sabotage boat near Kaspiysk. Boats of this type are used to protect naval bases and counter sabotage forces.

The strikes also targeted Russian UAV command posts in the areas of Rozdolne, Shevchenko, Dvorichna, Kamianske, and Karnatne.

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Additionally, Ukrainian forces struck concentrations of enemy personnel in Piddubne and Olhyne.

Following updated assessments of previous operations, the General Staff confirmed that on May 17, 2026, Ukrainian forces struck a communications hub in Myrne, a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system in Zakhidne, and a fuel train in Fedorivka.

It was also confirmed that strikes on the Yeysk Air Base on May 16 destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter and a Be-200 maritime patrol aircraft.

In addition, Ukraine confirmed striking an airspace control station in Lesnoye on May 16.

As Ukrinform previously reported, specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine Alpha Special Operations Center, together with other Defense Forces units, carried out strikes against several targets in Russia's Moscow region and in occupied Crimea.

The first photo is illustrative