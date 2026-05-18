Russian Drone Strikes In Dnipro Damage Two Hospitals, Two Medical Centers Relocated From Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksii Kharchenko, announced this on Telegram.

"Having no success on the front line, the Russians continue to terrorize civilians, as if taking revenge on Ukrainian women and children for failures in carrying out combat missions. Unfortunately, four medical institutions relocated from the Luhansk region were also affected by the shelling. These are the Luhansk Regional Clinical Hospital, the Regional Mental Health Center, the Primary Health Care Center from Rubizhne, and the Lysychansk Multidisciplinary Hospital," Kharchenko wrote.

According to him, these institutions preserved their staff and resumed providing medical assistance in Dnipro after relocating there in 2022. However, Russian attacks reached them there as well. Efforts are currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

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"In the building housing the hospital from Lysychansk, the blast wave shattered almost all the windows. The other three medical institutions from the Luhansk region sustained similar damage of varying severity," the head of the regional administration noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the number of people injured in the overnight enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to 22.

Photo: Luhansk Regional Military Administration