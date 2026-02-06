Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes Outcome Of UAE-Hosted Russia-Ukraine-US Negotiations

2026-02-06 07:05:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait welcomed on Friday the outcome of the recent United Arab Emirates-hosted negotiations between the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and the United States, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a statement, the Ministry said that Kuwait commended the negotiations as an important step towards consolidating the path of dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the Ukrainian-Russian crisis.
It reiterated support for all international endeavors aiming to peacefully resolve the crisis to retain international peace and security. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

