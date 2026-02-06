Sybiha: Restrictions On Russian And Belarusian Athletes Should Not Be Eased While War Rages In Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that the Winter Olympics, which begin today in Italy, are of particular importance for Ukrainian athletes: They prepared for the games under the harsh conditions of Russia's full-scale war, strikes on the energy system, and destroyed infrastructure.

Sybiha also recalled that during this war, Russia has killed more than 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches and destroyed more than 800 sports facilities, including 20 Olympic, Paralympic, and Deaflympic training centers.

“With the largest war of aggression in Europe since WWII raging right now on the same continent as the Olympic Games, there can be no discussion about easing restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes. Together with my colleague, Ukraine's Sports and Youth Minister Matvii Bidnyi, we are addressing all international sports institutions and officials with a joint appeal to remain principled and keep all relevant restrictions in place,” Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized.

He stressed that Russia is the main violator of international sport and the Olympic Charter: Over the past two decades, it has launched three invasions during the Olympic Truce and carried out an unprecedented state doping program. Sybiha also noted that sport is an integral part of Russian military propaganda and is directly intertwined with the Russian Armed Forces. In this context, he recalled that at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, 28 of Russia's 32 medals were won by athletes who were also active members of the Russian army.

“We stand for the integrity and neutrality of international sport, free of state-run propaganda and abuse - that is why Russia and Belarus must be kept out of international sports,” Sybiha emphasized.

He wished success to Ukrainian athletes competing in Italy in 11 winter sports.

As reported by Ukrinform, the flame of the XXV Winter Olympics will be lit in Italy on Friday, February 6. Until February 22, more than 4,000 athletes from 96 countries will compete in 16 sports and compete for 116 sets of medals.

Ukraine will be represented at the 2026 Games by 46 athletes competing in 11 sports, including biathlon, luge, freestyle skiing, skeleton, short track speed skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, alpine skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, and figure skating.