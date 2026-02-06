Obagi Medical And Dermfx Announce Collaboration In The ALOHA Program To Drive Real-World Evidence For Obagi® Saypha® Magiqtm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DermFx selected as a leading regional med spa partner due to its commitment to exceptional patient care, aesthetic innovation, and excellence across Southern California practices

NEW YORK and SUNSET BEACH, Calif., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the“Company”), today announced DermFx as a key partner for the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi's Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program. DermFx will help generate real-world data to translate the clinical safety and efficacy demonstrated in FDA pivotal trials into everyday practice across multiple locations and structured evaluation programs that will highlight the value of ALOHA to DermFx.

“This partnership with Obagi makes perfect sense for us. They're taking a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to introducing this innovative injectable, and as a strong regional leader with deep roots in Southern California, we have the clinical expertise and patient-focused environment to evaluate how trial data performs in real-world med spa settings,” said Erin Alonso, Founder, CEO & Family Nurse Practitioner at DermFx.“Our providers deliver advanced aesthetic treatments daily to thousands of loyal patients across our locations, emphasizing personalized care and outstanding results. That specialized, community-centered experience matters. The ALOHA Program is especially valuable for strong regional practices like ours, not just larger national groups, by providing access to cutting-edge protocols, real-world insights, and integrated skincare-injectable strategies that elevate patient outcomes and help independent med spas compete at the highest level. Obagi's focus on inclusive, practice-driven evidence aligns perfectly with our dedication to exceptional, transformative patient care.”

The ALOHA Real-World Program is designed to give DermFx providers hands-on experience with Obagi® saypha® MagIQTM while evaluating complete Obagi protocols. This approach aims to drive patient satisfaction and strengthen relationships between patients and their DermFx providers. The program includes a structured evaluation process across DermFx's multiple locations, with standardized data capture and a demonstration of enhanced value for DermFx practice locations. DermFx will present initial findings at upcoming internal team meetings and regional events, highlighting the benefits of the new protocols and product within the DermFx network.

“Partnering with DermFx is a clear statement of our Aesthetics for AllTM ethos and a focus on all practice types delivering exceptional aesthetic outcomes,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel.“The ALOHA program will serve as a platform for a differentiated launch strategy and underscore Obagi Medical's commitment to delivering innovative products across every facet of skincare and now injectable aesthetics-empowering strong regional practices like DermFx to thrive alongside larger groups through accessible, high-impact real-world evaluation and protocols.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQTM, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile1.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,2 Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, .

About DermFx

DermFx is a top-ranked medical spa in Orange County and Los Angeles, specializing in advanced aesthetic treatments including injectables, lasers, non-surgical body contouring, and skin rejuvenation. Founded by Erin Alonso, MSN, FNP, with over 25 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, DermFx operates five convenient locations in Southern California and has served tens of thousands of satisfied patients over 20+ years. Known for exceptional patient care, five-star service, and a commitment to confidence-building results, DermFx combines cutting-edge technology with personalized protocols to refresh, restore, and rejuvenate. For more information, visit .

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. For more information please visit: .

