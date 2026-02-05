Fount Church Launches A 30-Day Personal Pledge To Tackle Loneliness

MENAFN - GetNews) Josh and Georgie Kelsey of Fount Church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and Manhattan call for simple, daily actions to rebuild real human connection.

Fount Church, founded by Josh and Georgie Kelsey, has announced the launch of a new 30-Day Personal Connection Pledge, aimed at addressing rising loneliness and social disconnection. The pledge reflects the church's long-standing focus on community, shared meals, and intentional relationships, and invites individuals to take responsibility for building connection in their own lives.

The pledge is not tied to programmes, donations, or services. Instead, it focuses on everyday behaviours that anyone can practise, wherever they live.

“People don't need another product. They need a place where they're seen,” say Josh and Georgie Kelsey.“We've always believed that tables change lives. You can't rush trust.”

Why This Pledge Matters Now

Social disconnection has become a growing concern worldwide:



Nearly 1 in 2 adults report feeling lonely at least some of the time.

Loneliness is associated with higher risks of anxiety, depression, and long-term health issues.

Younger adults and families report some of the highest levels of social isolation, particularly in large cities. Studies show that regular, in-person social contact is one of the strongest predictors of wellbeing.

“We've watched people come in unsure if they belong,” the Kelseys explain.“And over time, through shared meals and honest conversation, they begin to feel seen. That changes everything.”

The Fount Church Personal Connection Pledge

The pledge is built around seven concrete commitments:

I will share at least one meal a week with others, in person and without distractions.

I will reach out to one person each week I have not spoken to recently.

I will listen without interrupting or fixing, allowing space for honesty.

I will show up consistently, even when it feels inconvenient.

I will invite others into my home or routine, not waiting to be invited first.

I will create margin for conversation, not just schedules.

I will treat connection as essential, not optional.

“True community starts with showing up,” the Kelseys say.“You don't need a big platform to make a difference.”

Do-It-Yourself Connection Toolkit

Anyone can take part. No membership required.

10 Simple Actions You Can Take:

Invite someone for a walk.

Cook one extra portion and share it.

Text someone just to ask how they are.

Sit at a shared table instead of alone.

Turn off your phone during meals.

Ask one deeper question each day.

Check on a neighbour.

Host a small dinner or coffee.

Show up early and stay late.

Say yes when you'd normally cancel.

30-Day Progress Tracker



Week 1: One shared meal + one check-in message

Week 2: Host or attend one small gathering

Week 3: Reconnect with someone from the past Week 4: Reflect on what changed and continue one habit

“Every time you choose to be present, you make it easier for someone else to stay connected,” the Kelseys add.

Call to Action

Fount Church invites individuals everywhere to take the 30-Day Personal Connection Pledge, practise these habits, and share the toolkit with friends, families, and colleagues.

Connection starts small. And it starts now.

About Fount Church

Founded in 2013 by Josh and Georgie Kelsey in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Fount Church is a community rooted in authentic relationships and intentional connection. What began around dinner tables has grown into a city-wide network focused on people, freedom, and love. Fount Church centres its work on building trust, shared life, and meaningful community across New York City and beyond.

