Historic Routemaster Buses Take To The Streets To Mark 70 Years Of Public Service

London | Sunday 8th February 2026

A fleet of iconic London Routemaster buses will return to the capital's streets on Sunday 8th February to mark the 70th anniversary of the Routemaster entering public service.

The commemorative road run is being organised by the Routemaster Association with support from Transport for London (TfL) and London Transport Museum and will recreate Route 2, the very route on which RM1, the first production Routemaster entered passenger service in 1956.

The event will begin with RM1 and other buses gathering at the Ace Café at 09:30am. From there, RM1 will lead a convoy to Golders Green Station and then follow the historic Route 2 through London, finishing at Crystal Palace where members of the public are welcome to see the vehicles up close, speak with owners and crews, and photograph these beautifully preserved buses.

The Routemaster bus remains one of the most recognisable symbols of London, celebrated worldwide for its innovative design, durability, and contribution to public transport history. Many of the vehicles taking part are privately owned and maintained by enthusiasts who are passionate about preserving this important part of Britain's transport heritage.

Today, RM1 is cared for by London Transport Museum at its Depot in Acton as part of its historic collection documenting London and its journey over the past 200 years.

The event is free to attend, with no tickets or booking required, making it an ideal day out for transport enthusiasts, families, photographers, and anyone with an interest in London's history.

Speaking ahead of the event, David Lee, Chairman of the Routemaster Association, said:“The Routemaster is more than just a bus, it's a design icon and a symbol of London itself. Recreating the very first route it operated on, 70 years to the week after RM1 entered service, feels like a fitting and special way to mark this milestone. We're delighted to welcome the public to join us.

Talking about the significance of RM1 and this milestone anniversary, Matt Brosnan, Head Curator at London Transport Museum said: 'We're delighted that RM1 can take part in this special Routemaster Association convoy marking 70 years since it first entered service. As the very first Routemaster, RM1 is an icon of London's transport history, and we're pleased to have recently completed its restoration at our Depot in Acton, where it continues to be carefully maintained by our team. It's great to join up with the Routemaster Association and Transport for London for the opportunity to see RM1 back out on the road for this anniversary celebration. Members of the public will also be able to enjoy RM1 up close at our upcoming Depot open days in April, where it will be on display as part of our historic vehicle collection.'