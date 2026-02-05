Invaders Strike Bakhtyn In Kharkiv Region, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Izium District Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"In the village of Bakhtyn of the Borova community, as a result of an enemy attack by a Lancet-type UAV, two women sustained light injuries," the statement said.

According to the District Military Administration, a civilian car, an emergency medical service vehicle, and a Ukrposhta vehicle were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, February 4, eight settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian strikes. Private houses, a cultural center, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

