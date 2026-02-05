Invaders Strike Bakhtyn In Kharkiv Region, Injuries Reported
"In the village of Bakhtyn of the Borova community, as a result of an enemy attack by a Lancet-type UAV, two women sustained light injuries," the statement said.
According to the District Military Administration, a civilian car, an emergency medical service vehicle, and a Ukrposhta vehicle were damaged.Read also: Russian forces shell railway infrastructure in Sumy region, one person injured
As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, February 4, eight settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian strikes. Private houses, a cultural center, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.
