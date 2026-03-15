CEC Gyanesh Kumar Warns Of Tough Action Against Misuse Of AI, Deepfakes In Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) While announcing the Assembly election dates for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday sent out a strong message to those who attempt to misuse deepfakes and AI in the election campaign to mislead voters.

“As far as misinformation and deepfakes are concerned, our nodal officers in every state will monitor such cases and take necessary action, including content takedown or filing FIRs where required,” said the CEC, responding to a question asked by IANS at the media briefing.

Reiterating the Election Commission of India's preparations for the upcoming elections, he said,“Elections in four states and one Union Territory shall be violence and inducement-free. The Commission will take strict action if anything contrary is noticed.”

Earlier, the CEC said," Assam and Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 9. The UT of Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9. In Tamil Nadu, all 234 seats will head to the polls in a single phase on April 23."

"For the 294-member West Bengal, the polling will be held in two phases. 152 seats will see elections on April 23, while the second phase will be held for the remaining 142 seats on April 29," he added.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that as many as 17.4 crore electors are eligible to vote in the four states and one Union Territory.

He said 2.18 lakh polling stations will be set up in these States/UT and 25 lakh personnel will be involved in conducting the elections.

The CEC said the voting percentage will be put out by poll officials every two hours.

He said the Commission finalised the election timetable after evaluating the election readiness in these states and UT recently.

Explaining the ECI's decision to restrict voting in West Bengal to two phases, as compared to eight phases in the previous elections, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said,“We held detailed deliberations, including with political parties, and after these, it was found that it would be appropriate to bring down the number of phases so that it is convenient for everybody.”

The Assam Assembly's term will conclude on May 20, whereas the Kerala Assembly will finalise its tenure on May 23.

In Tamil Nadu, the Assembly's term is scheduled to end on May 10, and in West Bengal, it will finish on May 7.

Additionally, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly consists of 294 total seats, Assam consists of 126, Kerala consists of 140, and Tamil Nadu consists of 234. Meanwhile, the Puducherry Legislative Assembly has a total of 33 seats.