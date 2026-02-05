At Least Two Months Needed To Restore Darnytsia CHP Plant Kyiv Mayor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko published the assessment of the damage on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to Klitschko, "specialists examined the nature of the damage, including to the equipment at a critical infrastructure facility that was one of the enemy's targets during the February 3 attack on the capital. This concerns the Darnytsia CHP plant."

He recalled that the plant had provided heat supply, in particular to parts of the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts – to more than 1,100 apartment buildings. On the morning of February 3, water was drained from the heating systems in these buildings to prevent freezing.

"The specialists' conclusion is that the facility sustained critical damage, and restoring its systems and equipment will take no less than two months (provided there are no further devastating enemy strikes)," Klitschko said.

The city has set up additional warming centers in schools in neighborhoods whose buildings have been left without heating.

As of today, five additional centers connected to mobile boiler units have been deployed in the Darnytskyi district and four in the Dniprovskyi district (in addition to those that had already been operating there). People can stay at these centers both day and night.

In addition, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is setting up 36 additional warming centers in the Darnytskyi district and 27 in the Dniprovskyi district.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces used more than 70 missiles and 450 attack drones in the February 3 strike on Ukraine. In Kyiv, the Darnytsia CHP Plant (CHP-4) temporarily suspended services.

