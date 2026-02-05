Trump Suggests Russia-Ukraine War Could End Soon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks on Thursday during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I'm working hard to end that war [in Sudan]. We're very close to getting it done. That'll be number nine if we don't get Russia-Ukraine [war] first, but we're working hard to end that whole war. We're very close to doing it," Trump said while speaking about the conflict in Sudan.

Trump also stressed the importance of achieving peace through strength.

"Blessed are the peacemakers. [...] But you can only have peace, I find, through strength. If you don't have strength, peace is very hard. And we have strength," he said.

Trump listed wars he believes he helped bring to an end.

"In one year, I've ended eight raging wars such as Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

According to Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin was surprised at how he managed to resolve the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, something the Kremlin leader had allegedly worked on for ten years.

"I got it done. Two really good leaders. All they knew was fighting each other. They were fighting each other for many years. That's all they knew. And we got it worked out pretty quickly," Trump added.

He also said that a historic peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda had been signed in Washington several months ago, which "provides the first-ever pathway to peace to end a 30-year unbelievably violent conflict."

Photo: The White House