IEA Vows Support For Returning Refugees In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, during a visit to a temporary refugee camp in the capital, said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is working to provide returning refugees with essential facilities, including shelter, basic services, job opportunities and other support.

According to a post on the Arg (Presidential Palace) X page, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi offered Eid greetings during the visit and toured key areas of the camp, including the mosque, health center, tents, and transportation facilities, to assess the provision of services firsthand.

The statement added that Hanafi listened to the refugees' concerns and assured that necessary measures would be taken to address them.

He emphasized that addressing refugees' issues is a responsibility of the Islamic Emirate and that officials are striving to ensure returning refugees receive adequate support, particularly in shelter, basic services, job creation, and improving living conditions.

The statement also noted that the Deputy Head for Economic Affairs urged officials to pay close attention to refugee affairs and to make every effort in this regard.

Hanafi called on refugees to actively contribute to the development and prosperity of their country.

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