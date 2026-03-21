Al Arabi Extend Coach Contra's Contract Until 2028

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi SC have officially renewed the contract of head coach Cosmin Contra for two more seasons, keeping him at the club until 2028, the management announced yesterday.

The decision confirms the club's confidence in the Romanian coach, who took charge on 15 October 2025 as part of the ongoing project aimed at returning the Dream Team to winning titles and competing for top positions in domestic competitions.

Contra replaced Spaniard Pablo Amo after a poor start to the season, and has since improved the team's results in the Qatar Stars League. Under his leadership, Al Arabi have played 12 league matches, winning seven, drawing three and losing two, in addition to winning both matches in the Qatar Cup.

Al Arabi are currently sixth in the Qatar Stars League points table.

The 50-year-old coach enjoyed a successful playing career with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid before moving into coaching. His managerial career also includes spells with Al Ittihad and Dinamo Bucharest.