Revolution On The Steppes: Yunis AI-Powered Mdvrs Transform Fleet Management For 2,000-Vehicle Mega-Project In Mongolia

In the vast, demanding landscapes of Mongolia, where massive construction projects shape the future, a new standard for fleet intelligence, safety, and management has been deployed. Yunis, a pioneer in AI-driven transportation technology, announces the successful implementation of a comprehensive, end-to-end monitoring solution for a fleet of 2,000+ construction vehicles. This landmark fleet video telematics project leverages Yunis's cutting-edge YM08R 8-channel AI MDVR s to deliver unprecedented visibility and control.







Gone are the days of guesswork in fleet video telematics operations. Now, project managers have a digital nerve center at their fingertips. The Yunis platform provides real-time, daily monitoring of every vehicle's working condition, turning raw data into actionable intelligence through detailed reports and analytics. This isn't just tracking; it's about empowering customers to optimize their fleet, enhance safety, and drive productivity to new heights.







The Engine of Innovation: Yunis's Customized Hardware & SoftwareAt the heart of this transformation is Yunis's rugged, customized fleet video telematics solution, engineered to thrive in the toughest environments:

*AI-Vision Suite: Advanced ADAS, DMS, and BSD create a cocoon of safety, protecting both assets and personnel.

*Crystal-Clear Awareness: 8 channels of 1080P HD video, with advanced H.265 encoding, ensure no detail is missed-from the cabin to the rear blind spot, recorded with stunning clarity.

*Built for the Job: With superior anti-vibration design, expansive storage (up to 2TB HDD/SSD + 512GB SD card), and robust 16-pin power interfaces, these MDVRs are as tough as the vehicles they monitor.

*Always Connected, Always Located: Multi-system GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/Beidou) guarantees precise tracking across Mongolia's remote steppes, supported by reliable two-way communication.

*Proactive Intelligence: Automated alerts for over-speeding, collisions, and geofence breaches enable immediate response. Features like ACC-off delay recording ensure critical data is never lost.

*Future-Proof & User-Friendly: Remote management is seamless with Configurator and FOTA for feature upgrades. The included 7-inch VGA display offers clear local interaction.

The Command Center: The Yunis Platform – Your Fleet at Your Fingertips

The hardware's power is unlocked through Yunis's intuitive, cloud-based platform, transforming data into decisive action. Managers gain unprecedented control with:

Real-Time Dashboard: Live streaming, instant GPS monitoring, and a quick-view status of all assets.

Proactive Safety Management: Configure custom alarm policies for overspeed, fatigue, and collisions, with immediate email push notifications.

Forensic Playback & Reporting: Seamlessly review historical video, trajectory replays, and generate insightful operational reports with a few clicks.

Streamlined Operations: From driver identification and remote command issuance to easy asset onboarding, every process is simplified.

Full Developer Support: An open ecosystem with API documentation, mobile SDKs (iOS/Android), and desktop tools (Mdvr Player, Configurator) for complete integration flexibility.

Yunis's fleet video telematics solution demonstrates that even in the most remote and challenging corners of the globe, smart technology can create safer, smarter, and more connected operations.