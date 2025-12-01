403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia warns of possible rain throughout nation
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s meteorological authority issued a new alert on Monday, warning that widespread rainfall could continue across the country as the human toll from catastrophic flooding and landslides in Sumatra grows.
According to reports, the advisory followed BMKG’s observation of intensified rainfall in multiple provinces, with several urban centers flagged as vulnerable to severe weather conditions.
A day earlier, the National Disaster Management Agency announced that fatalities from the ongoing disaster in Sumatra had increased to 442, while 402 individuals remain unaccounted for. Officials noted that rescue crews have entered their sixth consecutive day of combing devastated areas in hopes of locating those still missing.
The agency’s updated figures also indicated that 646 residents sustained injuries, around 1.1 million people were impacted overall, hundreds of houses were destroyed, and more than 290,000 individuals were forced from their homes due to the flooding.
Many of the hardest-hit zones remain inaccessible, prompting search-and-rescue teams to operate both on foot and via aircraft. However, the rugged landscape continues to hinder the deployment of heavy equipment needed for recovery efforts.
According to reports, the advisory followed BMKG’s observation of intensified rainfall in multiple provinces, with several urban centers flagged as vulnerable to severe weather conditions.
A day earlier, the National Disaster Management Agency announced that fatalities from the ongoing disaster in Sumatra had increased to 442, while 402 individuals remain unaccounted for. Officials noted that rescue crews have entered their sixth consecutive day of combing devastated areas in hopes of locating those still missing.
The agency’s updated figures also indicated that 646 residents sustained injuries, around 1.1 million people were impacted overall, hundreds of houses were destroyed, and more than 290,000 individuals were forced from their homes due to the flooding.
Many of the hardest-hit zones remain inaccessible, prompting search-and-rescue teams to operate both on foot and via aircraft. However, the rugged landscape continues to hinder the deployment of heavy equipment needed for recovery efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment