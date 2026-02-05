MENAFN - GetNews) From December 7 to 10, 2022, Ho Chi Minh International Agri-Food Exhibition was grandly opened at Saigon International Convention and Exhibition Center, Vietnam, which is a high-quality business platform serving the Asian agricultural and food market, committed to connecting domestic and foreign food and beverage industries and processing technology enterprises, and promoting the exchange and development of agricultural industrialization technology, precision agriculture and intelligent agriculture. Sichuan pump industry backbone enterprise, national high-tech enterprise Sichuan Sandai Lida Pump Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Sandai Lida Pump Industry) was invited to participate in this exhibition, its production of "Changyuan" brand pump products widely praised by domestic and foreign visitors, on the first day of the exhibition a large number of exhibitors expressed their intention to sign a contract.

It is reported that the demand of Vietnam's agricultural market is an important background factor for this exhibition. Vietnam is a traditional agricultural country, 85% of the country's population engaged in agricultural production, creating 70% of the output value and 25% of the GDP, is the world's fifth largest rice producer, the demand for advanced agricultural manufacturing technology gap is huge, and China and Vietnam have a relatively deep and close cooperative relationship in agriculture, Chinese food manufacturing equipment because of high quality and low price and favored by Vietnamese agents. This time, the three Armstrong pumps with excellent production technology and their high-quality pump products to participate in the exhibition, which is deeply in line with the demand of Vietnam's agricultural market, forming a good opportunity to realize another integration of China's physical production industry with the Vietnamese market.

The three Lida pumps can be favored by Vietnamese participants based on their advanced production technology, which is inseparable from the enterprise precipitation of the three Lida pumps over the years. Founded in 1995, Sandai Lida pump industry has been continuously developing and iterating for more than 20 years, and has a factory integrating design, mold, casting and other production line capabilities, behind the factory, is its strong scientific and technological support. The so-called science and technology is the first productive force, three Lida pumps have core high-quality talents, their own laboratory center, and independently developed mold manufacturing, lost foam casting, forging, machining and other technologies, obtained more than 30 patents, in the past two years to obtain 15 new utility patents, can produce 200,000 pumps and other castings and forgings, its products are directly sold to many countries in the world, in Russia has established a more complete distribution network, but also with India and other countries have cooperative relations, for many years actively respond to China's "Belt and Road" This cooperation with Vietnamese participants is also an important step in establishing an international market.

In view of a variety of reasons, the three Armstrong pumps adopt the "online + offline" linkage exhibition mode, the translators introduce and explain the company's products and technologies on the spot, and the online connection between the domestic responsible persons and the interested personnel in real time communication and negotiation, which not only ensures the efficiency of the exhibition, but also avoids many risks in the process of international trade, and reflects the responsibility of the three Lida pumps for corporate social responsibility.

At present, China is focusing on the new topic of "opening up", and the participation of three Lida pumps in this exhibition meets the advocacy and requirements of China's top-level design for the majority of enterprises, and opens up new cooperation opportunities for China's economic development after the end of the anti-epidemic. In the future, Santai Lida Pump will continue to uphold an "open" attitude, help the country to alleviate the difficulties of development with openness, use the power of openness and cooperation, and use the small force of the pump industry to converge with many enterprises in China to promote the long-term development of China's economy.