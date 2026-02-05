Earthquake Today: Massive 6.05 Magnitude Quake Jolts Java, Indonesia

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 6.05-magnitude earthquake hit Java, Indonesia, on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), reported Reuters.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), the agency added.

Earlier quakes

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Talaud Islands on January 10, the GFZ said.

GFZ mentioned that the quake occurred at a depth of 77 km (47.85 miles).

Indonesia's geophysics agency, BMKG, recorded a slightly higher magnitude of 7.1 at a depth of 17 km and noted a few aftershocks.

BMKG stated that the earthquakes are not expected to generate tsunami waves.

Residents in Manado, located on the northern tip of Sulawesi Island, reported feeling the tremor strongly, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

On the morning of December 28, A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Northern Sumatra, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, the agency said,“EQ of M: 4.6, On: 28/12/2025 07:45:56 IST, Lat: 0.41 N, Long: 99.75 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia.”

Earlier on December 3, Northern Sumatra experienced a 4.4-magnitude earthquake.

The NCS posted on X,“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 03/12/2025 02:20:33 IST, Lat: 2.78 N, Long: 97.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia.”

On November 26, Northern Sumatra was also struck by an earthquake measuring 4.5 in magnitude.

Earlier in October, a stronger earthquake registering 6.6 on the Richter scale hit West Papua, Indonesia, according to the NCS. The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST), with its epicenter at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometers.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis frequently affect Indonesia, a nation of over 270 million people, due to its location on the“Ring of Fire.”

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt roughly 40,000 km long and about 500 km wide, containing two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 percent of Earth's earthquakes.