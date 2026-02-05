Conclusion Of 3Rd Edition Of Qatar University Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 3rd edition of the Qatar University Book Fair concluded Thursday, held in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.



The fair reflects Qatar University's vision of promoting the knowledge economy, partnering with cultural authorities and institutions, and local and international publishing houses, while consolidating its role as a scientific and cultural hub that contributes to serving society and anticipating the future.

This edition featured prominent participation and presence from publishing houses of global universities, in addition to local, regional, and international research centers, highlighting the growing status of the fair as a knowledge platform that brings together scientific research and the academic publishing industry. It also saw active participation from several ministries and institutions, enriching the academic, scientific, and cultural content of the books.

On the sidelines of the fair, Qatar University Press launched four new books across various fields, and organised two discussion sessions addressing key issues in publishing and knowledge.

Director of Qatar University Press Sheikha Sheikha Ahmed Al-Thani said in a statement that organising the third edition of the Qatar University Book Fair reaffirms the university's commitment to supporting scientific research, promoting academic publishing culture, and providing platforms for constructive intellectual dialogue on contemporary issues, especially in light of rapid digital transformations.

She added that they are proud of the local, regional, and international presence and participation our university has achieved through the publications of its press, which continue to develop day by day and flourish thanks to the support of the research sector and university administration.