Methods For Implementing Ceasefire, Monitoring Halt To Hostilities Discussed In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a communique issued following the talks and published on Facebook by a member of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Ukrinform reports.

According to the communique, the discussions were constructive and focused on how to create the conditions for a durable peace.

The delegations reached agreement whereby Russia and Ukraine will each release 157 prisoners of war. This is the first exchange in the last five months.

"The delegations agreed to report back to their respective capitals and to continue trilateral discussions in the coming weeks. They expressed their appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for hosting the talks," the communique said.

It was noted that Ukraine is grateful to U.S. President Donald Trump for his leadership in advancing an end to the war.

The second round of trilateral talks involving delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on February 4-5.

On February 5, as a result of the exchange, Ukraine brought back 150 service members and seven civilians from Russian captivity. Of these, 139 had been held since 2022.

As part of the exchange, Russia received so-called Kadyrovites from the Akhmat special unit and former convicts who had fought against Ukraine under contract.

Photo: UAE Presidential Court